Apprentice contestant files defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump over alleged 'lying' around sexual assault claims

A former Apprentice contestant has filed a defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump alleging the US President-elect is a "liar".

Summer Zervos alleges Mr Trump lied about his behaviour after forcing himself on her in 2007, BBC reports.

Summer Zervos has filed a lawsuit against Trump over his assertion she lied about an alleged sexual assault.
Ms Zervos claims Mr Trump sexually assaulted her in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles during a meeting about potential job opportunities.

She alleges Mr Trump "began thrusting his genitals" towards her as she tried to fend off his advances.

Previously Mr Trump dismissed the accusations as "false and ridiculous".

In November last year Mr Trump refused to retract those words after Mr Zervos requested him to do so.

"Since Mr Trump has not issued a retraction as I requested, he has therefore left me with no alternative other than to sue him in order to vindicate my reputation."

She says she's willing to dismiss her case against Mr Trump immediately if he would retract the "false and defamatory statements about me and acknowledge that I told the truth about him."

Mr Trump, who is set to be inaugurated as President on Saturday, was the host of the Apprentice.

