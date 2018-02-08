 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Appointment of Barnaby Joyce's now-pregnant partner to new job 'all entirely appropriate'

share

Source:

AAP

The appointment of Barnaby Joyce's partner to a job in a colleague's office last year was "all entirely appropriate", federal cabinet minister Christopher Pyne says.

Australia's Deputy PM is expecting a baby with a former staffer.
Source: 9 NEWS

Vikki Campion was reportedly assigned a digital and social media position in the office of Nationals MP Matt Canavan and was not replaced in the months after she left.

"I'm not in the gun on this story and I think it's highly unlikely anything untoward occurred," Mr Pyne told Nine Network today. 

"I'm sure it was all entirely appropriate but again that's a matter that Matt Canavan needs to respond to, not me."

The Daily Telegraph today cited a spokeswoman for Senator Canavan, who was resources minister at the time, as saying Ms Campion was "suitably qualified" for the role given her work history.

There is no suggestion otherwise.

Mr Pyne said, "maybe that's the job that Matt Canavan wanted in his office at that time".

This week it was publicly revealed this week Mr Joyce, 50, and a now-pregnant Ms Campion, 33, his former staffer, are now in a private relationship.

Labor frontbencher Anthony Albanese said staffing was a matter for the government and he was not aware of the circumstances or details.

In July Senator Canavan, who - according to his website - once worked as Mr Joyce's chief of staff, resigned his ministry after issues were raised about his eligibility to sit in parliament.

Once those were resolved, he returned to the frontbench in October, again as resources minister.

Its been a testing time for Mr Joyce who's had to defend his right to privacy following the breakdown of his 24-year marriage, after the Telegraph printed a photograph of a pregnant Ms Campion at a Canberra petrol station, publicly outing the relationship.

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:15
1
Anna Karg and Enoch Orious are relying on trading, dumpster-diving and charity while in New Zealand.

'They're taking the mickey out of us' – Breakfast crew not impressed with two tourists eating at soup kitchens

2
surgeon with his fresh delivery

Woman who checked-in for appendix removal finds husband harvested her kidney over unpaid dowry

3
Tayler Boncal, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting one of her students.

High school teacher fell in love with student, before taking him home for sex

4
Handcuffs.

Auckland restaurateur jailed for exploiting migrant workers in slavery-like conditions

00:22
5
The driver has been charged, and the 18-month-old boy was unharmed.

Grandma hit and killed by garbage truck while pushing grandson in pram

04:49
Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Should Epi Pens, a lifesaving medication, be government subsidised?

Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

Meet the Green Party co-leader contenders: 10 quick questions with Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson

Find out their secret skills, favourite Opposition MP and why they became MPs.


A leading researcher says dental care is being treated like a luxury.

Kiwis in favour of raising age free dental care can be accessed - poll suggests

The 1 NEWS poll asks: "Should Kiwis up to the age of 20 get free dental care?"

04:40
Cancer Society New Zealand's Medical Director Chris Jackson says the study will help in the development of drugs.

'This is a really important study' – food protein found in asparagus linked to spread of cancer

The amino acid is also found in a variety of other foods including poultry, eggs.


01:25
Kevin Shoebridge says winning the supreme award was a great way to cap off a stunning 2017.

'It was a late night!' Team New Zealand celebrates Halberg success in style

Kevin Shoebridge says winning the supreme award was a great way to cap off a stunning 2017.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 