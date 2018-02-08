Appointment of Barnaby Joyce's now-pregnant partner to new job 'all entirely appropriate'

The appointment of Barnaby Joyce's partner to a job in a colleague's office last year was "all entirely appropriate", federal cabinet minister Christopher Pyne says.

Vikki Campion was reportedly assigned a digital and social media position in the office of Nationals MP Matt Canavan and was not replaced in the months after she left.

"I'm not in the gun on this story and I think it's highly unlikely anything untoward occurred," Mr Pyne told Nine Network today.

"I'm sure it was all entirely appropriate but again that's a matter that Matt Canavan needs to respond to, not me."

The Daily Telegraph today cited a spokeswoman for Senator Canavan, who was resources minister at the time, as saying Ms Campion was "suitably qualified" for the role given her work history.

There is no suggestion otherwise.

Mr Pyne said, "maybe that's the job that Matt Canavan wanted in his office at that time".

This week it was publicly revealed this week Mr Joyce, 50, and a now-pregnant Ms Campion, 33, his former staffer, are now in a private relationship.

Labor frontbencher Anthony Albanese said staffing was a matter for the government and he was not aware of the circumstances or details.

In July Senator Canavan, who - according to his website - once worked as Mr Joyce's chief of staff, resigned his ministry after issues were raised about his eligibility to sit in parliament.

Once those were resolved, he returned to the frontbench in October, again as resources minister.