Apple reveals pricing for soon to be launched video streaming service

Apple will charge $5 (NZD $7.80) per month for a highly anticipated video streaming service, the latest challenge to Netflix.

The company will roll it out in November 1.

Like Netflix and similar services from Amazon and Hulu, Apple has been doling out billions of dollars for original programmes featuring stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The service will be available in 100 countries at launch.

The iPhone maker provided a peek at the video service called Apple TV Plus in March, but didn't reveal pricing and the launch date until now. Apple showed a trailer for "See," a show starring Jason Momoa that takes place in the future in a world without sight.