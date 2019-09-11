TODAY |

Apple reveals pricing for soon to be launched video streaming service

Associated Press
More From
World
Internet
Technology

Apple will charge $5 (NZD $7.80) per month for a highly anticipated video streaming service, the latest challenge to Netflix.

The company will roll it out in November 1.

Like Netflix and similar services from Amazon and Hulu, Apple has been doling out billions of dollars for original programmes featuring stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The service will be available in 100 countries at launch.

The iPhone maker provided a peek at the video service called Apple TV Plus in March, but didn't reveal pricing and the launch date until now. Apple showed a trailer for "See," a show starring Jason Momoa that takes place in the future in a world without sight.

IPhone sales are mired in a deep slump, prompting Apple to look for revenue growth from services. Expanding into video streaming is part of that effort.

Apple store in Bangkok Source: istock.com
More From
World
Internet
Technology
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Paramedic's response to woman's bleeding from C-section wound criticised
2
Spurred by West Coast 'wake-up call', Govt launches investigation into risks of older landfills
3
Person dead after car crashes into container on construction site in South Auckland
4
Watch: Japanese kids perform impressive haka to welcome All Blacks to Rugby World Cup
5
Customer turns to Fair Go after his bank dumps him without explanation
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:11

More than 100 Florida-bound Bahamians, evacuating Hurricane Dorian destruction, kicked off ferry
00:10

Video appears to show snoozing driver as Tesla barrels down US motorway at 90km/h on autopilot

Woman accused of trespassing at Mar-a-Lago, lying to Secret Service proclaims innocence
01:18

Watch: The moment crewman emerges alive after being stuck for more than a day in overturned cargo ship