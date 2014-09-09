Apple issues MacBook recall over battery 'safety risk', warns owners to stop using them

Apple Inc has announced a recall of a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units over their batteries, which they say could "overheat and pose a safety risk".

The laptops, sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017, can be identified by their serial number, Apple said in a statement yesterday.

Customers with affected 15-inch MacBook Pro units have been advised to stop using them. Customers with affected laptops can get the battery replaced free of charge.