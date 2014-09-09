TODAY |

Apple issues MacBook recall over battery 'safety risk', warns owners to stop using them

Apple Inc has announced a recall of a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units over their batteries, which they say could "overheat and pose a safety risk".

The laptops, sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017, can be identified by their serial number, Apple said in a statement yesterday.

Customers with affected 15-inch MacBook Pro units have been advised to stop using them. Customers with affected laptops can get the battery replaced free of charge.

The recall does not affect any other 15-inch MacBook Pro units or other Mac notebooks, they said.

