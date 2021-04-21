Apple drops new 'Airtags' tracking gadget to stop you losing your car keys

Apple today launched new products including "Airtags" - a device which is aimed at helping people to keep track of keys, bags and other possessions.

An Apple illustration shows the new AirTag tracking device being introduced during a virtual event. Source: Associated Press

it also slipped in quiet notice of a software update, which is now due next week and is, designed to enhance the privacy of iPhone users at the expense of digital advertisers such as Facebook.

Timing for the software upgrade trickled out during a series of announcements for new iPads, iMac computers and more during a pre-recorded event that sometimes seemed like a one-hour infomercial for Apple.

Apple also unveiled a new subscription option for podcasts and a gadget called AirTags, coin-sized devices that can be attached to keys, backpacks, purses and other items to help people track them down via iPhone if they're misplaced.

The AirTags, due in stores April 30, will require the iPhone software update called iOS 14.5.

That update will also include a new feature requiring apps to obtain explicit permission from users before tracking their activity and whereabouts.

The new privacy tool could drain billions of dollars of revenue from apps such as Facebook, which rely on following people around on iPhones to collect personal information that helps them sell targeted ads.

That feature, called App Tracking Transparency, will force apps to obtain permission before collecting such surveillance data, even those that are already installed on the device. To date, such apps have been free to track iPhone users automatically unless people take the time and trouble to prevent the snooping.

Apple originally planned to released the anti-tracking feature last September, but delayed it to give apps that ad-dependent “free” apps to adjust to the changes. Facebook spent part of the delay blasting Apple for a change that it says could make it difficult for smaller apps to survive without charging consumers. At the same time, Facebook has acknowledged to investors that its own ad revenue could also be hurt.

On the product front, Apple is rolling out new iMacs with better cameras and speakers for improved video meetings and sound and new iMac keyboards with the same fingerprint ID sensor that unlocks iPhones and iPads. The latest iPad Pros will work on ultrafast 5G wireless networks that are still being built out.