TODAY |

Apple drops app that allowed Hong Kong activists to report police movement

Associated Press
More From
World
Technology
Asia

Apple Inc. removed a smartphone app that allows Hong Kong activists to report police movements from its online store this afternoon after an official Chinese newspaper accused the company of facilitating illegal behavior.

The company said in a statement that HKmap.live was removed from its store because the app "has been used to target and ambush police" and "threaten public safety." It said that violated local law and Apple guidelines.

Apple became the latest company to come under pressure to take Beijing's side against the demonstrators when the Communist Party's People's Daily said yesterday the app "facilitates illegal behavior." The newspaper asked, "Is Apple guiding Hong Kong thugs?"

HKmap.live allows users to report police locations, use of tear gas and other details that are added to a regularly updated map. Another version is available for smartphones that use the Android operating system.

Protesters hide behind umbrellas as they form a barricade to block a road in Hong Kong. Source: Associated Press

The Hong Kong demonstrations began over a proposed extradition law and expanded to include other grievances and demands for greater democracy.

Criticism of Apple followed government attacks starting last weekend on the National Basketball Association over a comment by the general manager of the Houston Rockets in support of the protesters. China's state TV has canceled broadcasts of NBA games.

A screenshot of app "HKmap.live" that allowed activists to report police movements. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Technology
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:47
Auckland solo mum paying back $23 a week after Work and Income gave her $8k she wasn’t entitled to
2
Israel Folau never agreed to anti-social media clause, lawyers argue
3
Typhoon Hagibis could see Ireland dumped out of Rugby World Cup
4
What does the Typhoon Hagibis cancellation mean for the All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup?
5
Controversial food experiment on poor abandoned after 1 NEWS investigation
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Australian PM has 'deep concerns' about Turkey's military incursion into Syria

Arizona official charged in Marshall Islands adoption scheme - 'the purest form of human trafficking'
02:07

New Zealand suicide survivor's story part of London exhibition aimed at destigmatising mental health problems

White House will cooperate with impeachment investigation if Democrats 'give us our rights', Trump says