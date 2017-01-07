 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Apple boss given huge pay cut as sales fall

share

Source:

Associated Press

Apple penalised CEO Tim Cook for the iPhone maker's first sales slump in 15 years with a 15 per cent pay cut.

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Source: Valerie Marchive/Wikimedia Commons

Cook still did extremely well, with a compensation package valued at US$8.7m (NZ$12.5m) for Apple's fiscal year that ended September 24, according to a regulatory filing made Friday. But the amount was down from nearly US$10.3 (NZ$14.8m) million in the prior year.

The Cupertino, California, company cited a downturn in Apple's revenue and operating profit as the main reason it cut the pay of Cook and its other top executives.

Apple's revenue dropped 8 per cent to US$216b (NZ$310b), while its operating profit declined 16 per cent to US$60b (NZ$86.2b). That was mainly because it sold fewer iPhones for the first time since the device came out in 2007.

It also marked the first time that Apple's annual revenue decreased since 2001, which was just before the company's late co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the iPod. That digital music player set the stage for the iPhone and iPad.

The iPhone triggered a revolution in mobile computing and became Apple's biggest moneymaker, even as a wide range of device makers released competing products primarily running on Google's free Android software. Most of the world's smartphones are powered by Android, but the iPhone remains a popular high-priced status symbol.

Even so, consumers are holding on to their existing iPhones for longer periods instead of upgrading to a newer model every year or two. That has raised investor concerns that Apple has become too dependent on the iPhone, a nagging worry that has been aggravated by the company's inability to introduce another breakthrough product since Jobs' death in 2011.

Cook, Jobs' anointed successor, had hoped Apple would have another huge hit with a smartwatch unveiled in 2014, but that device has only had moderate success.

Apple's regulatory filing revealed that the company was bracing for a sales drop last year, although not quite as steep as what occurred.

The compensation committee for Apple's board of directors had established a revenue goal of US$224b (NZ$224b) for last year, which would have been a 4 per cent decline from the previous year.

The company expected sales to rebound during the holiday shopping season on hopes that consumers would be snapping up its latest iPhones, the 7 and 7 Plus. Apple will release its quarterly results that include the holidays later this month

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Te Puke man's swim ends in spinal injury

2
Police car night generic

One dead, another seriously injured after Auckland crash

00:47
3
Watch the jaw-dropping moment a playful pod of orcas swim around and under family boat in Matarangi.

Video: 'The most amazing experience' - incredible moment pod of orca whales swim alongside boat off the Coromandel

02:33
4
Kevin Sous was shot after pointing a sawn-off shotgun at police - who say they had no other choice.

History of violence for man shot by police in Whanganui

00:16
5
Nine homes were evacuated on the island after the fire yesterday.

Video: 'That's really going up now' - smoke billows from blaze on Auckland's Kawau Island

02:16
Police say Savey Kevin Sous, 32, ignored repeated requests to put down his weapon.

Man shot dead by police in Whanganui overnight named

Police say the man at the Mitchell Street address had a shotgun concealed under his jacket.

01:20
Enda O'Coineen's Killcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean.

'Within 20 seconds my whole world fell apart' - Irish yachtsman arrives in Dunedin after abandoning world yacht race

Enda O'Coineen's Kilcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean during the Vendee Globe.

00:12
The cruise ship – the fourth largest in the world – is currently making stops at several New Zealand ports.

Video: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

The world's fourth largest cruise ship managed to fit into the port.

00:20
Users of the popular inflatable loungers have been warned that they could pose a drowning risk if used in water.

'Keep them out' - Warning that inflatable loungers could be a drowning risk

New Zealanders are warned not to use loungers in the water following incidents in Australia.

00:37
Some handwritten notes and letter sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

'William adores his little brother' – Princess Diana's letters go to auction

Some handwritten notes and letters sent and received by the late princess have been sold.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ