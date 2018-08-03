 

Apple becomes first US company worth $1 trillion

Associated Press
World

Apple became the first US company to top $US1 trillion ($A1.5 trillion NZD) in market value on Thursday, leading a rebound in technology stocks that helped Wall Street reduce losses and turned the Nasdaq positive.

Market sentiment was also lifted by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross's comment, who said the tariffs that the United States is threatening to impose on Chinese goods would not be disastrous for the Asian nation.

"It's not something that's going to be cataclysmic," he said in an interview with Fox Business Network, explaining that a 25 per cent tariff on $200 billion worth of goods would equal to less than one per cent of China's economy.

Technology stocks, which were trading lower earlier in the session, rose 0.4 per cent.

Apple hit a record high of $207.05, crowning a decade-long rise fuelled by its ubiquitous iPhone that transformed it from a niche player in personal computers into a global powerhouse spanning entertainment and communications.

"There's a dichotomy on whether the tech run is going to continue," said Cliff Hodge, director of investments for Cornerstone Wealth in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"The tariffs are not enough to derail the US economy that is firing on all cylinders."

The trade-sensitive industrial sector fell 0.38 per cent. Caterpillar, Boeing and 3M fell more than one per cent and weighed on the bluechip Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Financials fell 0.5 per cent, the biggest drag on the S&amp;P 500, as 10-year US Treasury yields eased.

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday, but characterised the economy as strong, keeping the central bank on track to increase borrowing costs in September.

In mid-morning trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 120.33 points, or 0.47 per cent, at 25,213.49, the S&amp;P 500 was down 1.84 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 2,811.52 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 23.95 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 7,731.24.

The materials group fell 1.2 per cent as prices of copper and other base metals slipped. Eight of the 11 major S&amp;P sectors were lower.

Tesla jumped 9.5 per cent after the electric car maker convinced investors that it was able to produce positive cash flow and turn a profit.

DowDuPont fell 3.1 per cent after the chemical producer said it expects higher raw material costs to hit all its units for the rest of the year.

Shares of TripAdvisor and Cognizant slipped 14.4 per cent and 6.8 per cent after their earnings failed to impress investors.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.01-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.07-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 10 new 52-week highs and five new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 59 new highs and 65 new lows.

The market value of the company reached the record value overnight, increasing 50,000 per cent since 1980.
Associated Press
World

Ivanka Trump said today that the low point of her White House tenure surrounded the separation of migrant children from detained family members, saying she was "vehemently against family separation" but immigration was "incredibly complex as a topic."

Ivanka Trump received backlash for the perceived bad timing of this Twitter pic. Source: Twitter

The senior White House adviser also said she doesn't view the news media as "the enemy of the people," breaking with one of her father's frequent attacks on the press.

President Donald Trump dropped the immigration policy more than a month ago after widespread condemnation from Democrats and Republicans. Ivanka Trump remained quiet publicly in the early days of the border crisis, but the president said she privately urged him to find a solution. She tweeted her thanks after he signed an executive order designed to keep families together.

During an event earlier today (NZT), hosted by Axios, Ivanka Trump was asked about the high point and low point of her time in the White House. When the moderator asked if the separation of migrant children from detained families was a low, she agreed.

Noting that her mother was an immigrant who came to the United States legally, Ivanka Trump said this was a "country of laws."

She added: "We have to be very careful about incentivising behavior that puts children at risk of being trafficked, risk of entering this country with coyotes or making an incredibly dangerous journey alone."

But she said she felt "very strongly" about the issue and "I am very vehemently against family separation and the separation of parents and children."

Asked about the comments, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president had said "that he doesn't like the idea of family separation. I don't think anybody does."

Sanders added: "We also don't like the idea of open borders. We don't like the idea of allowing people into our country if we don't know who they are, where they are going and why they're coming. The president wants to secure our borders, which is why he has asked Congress to fix the law."

On high points for the administration, Ivanka Trump cited the president commuting the sentence of Alice Johnson, a woman serving a life sentence for drug offenses whose case had been championed by reality television star Kim Kardashian West. She called Johnson leaving prison "one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen."

Asked if she agreed with the description of the press frequently invoked by her father, Ivanka Trump said "no, I don't."

Associated Press
The man accused of swiping a shark from a Texas aquarium says he did so because he was concerned about the sea creature's wellbeing.

Anthony Shannon is charged with felony theft for stealing the horn shark Sunday from the San Antonio Aquarium.

The heist, which was captured on surveillance video, shows a man grabbing the 40-centimetre-long shark from a petting tank and later wheeling it away in a baby stroller.

The shark, named Miss Helen, was recovered Tuesday from Shannon's home.

"I'm an activist, not a criminal," Shannon told San Antonio TV station KENS in an interview from his home, which has three saltwater tanks filled with dozens of fish and five sharks.

Shannon said he's a lifelong marine enthusiast and that he became concerned about conditions at the aquarium after a friend told him that marine animals were dying frequently.

About a month ago, Shannon posed as a salt distributor so he could investigate conditions and take water samples from the tanks, he said.

The aquarium said in a statement that employees had no reason to doubt that Shannon was a salt distributor until after the theft, when a worker recognized him.

"We do daily tests of our water throughout the aquarium and show that everything is within normal parameters on the day Helen went missing," the aquarium said in a statement.

Shannon said he took the shark from the petting tank after he saw a guest squeeze it.

"It's regretful to do something like that, but if it's an emergency for an animal, then no, it's not," Shannon said.

The aquarium said its animals are well cared for and that Miss Helen is on the mend after the caper.

"We appreciate all of the love and support everyone has shown for Helen and invite everyone to come see her when she's back on exhibit," the statement said.

Two men have confessed snatching the small shark from San Antonio Aquarium. They have since returned it. Source: Associated Press
