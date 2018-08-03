Apple becomes first trillion-dollar company

Apple has become the world's first publicly traded company to be valued at $1 trillion.
The milestone marks the triumph of stylish technology that has redefined what we expect from our gadgets ever since two mavericks named Steve started the company 42 years ago.
The peak reached on Thursday (local time) seemed unimaginable in 1997 when Apple teetered on the edge of bankruptcy, with its stock trading for less than $1.
To survive, Apple brought back its once-exiled co-founder, Steve Jobs, as interim CEO and turned to its archrival Microsoft for a $150 million cash infusion to help pay its bills.
Jobs eventually introduced popular products such as the iPod and iPhone that subsequently drove Apple's rise. The stock has been surging this week as anticipation mounts for the next generation of iPhone, expected to be released in September.
Apple hit the $1 trillion mark when its shares reached an all-time high of $207.05 around midday in New York. The shares are up 22 percent so far this year.
Jobs' vision, showmanship and sense of style propelled Apple's comeback. But it might not have happened if he hadn't evolved into a more mature leader after his exit from the company in 1985. His ignominious departure came after losing a power struggle with John Sculley, a former Pepsico executive who he recruited to become Apple's CEO in 1983 — seven years after he and his geeky friend Steve Wozniak teamed up to start the company with the administrative help of Ronald Wayne.
Jobs remained mercurial when he returned to Apple, but he had also become more thoughtful and adept at spotting talent that would help him create a revolutionary innovation factory. One of his biggest coups came in 1998 when he lured a soft-spoken Southerner, Tim Cook, away from Compaq Computer at a time when Apple's survival remained in doubt.
Cook's hiring may have been one of the best things Jobs did for Apple. In addition, that is, to shepherding a decade-long succession of iconic products that transformed Apple from a technological boutique to a cultural phenomenon and moneymaking machine.
Zimbabwe's ruling party signaled victory in the presidential election on Thursday (local time), telling the opposition a day after deadly violence that "we should all lose graciously," while an anxious country awaited results that the electoral commission said would come out "very soon."
An elderly woman is assisted to cast her vote at a polling station in Zimbabwe as the nation votes for the first time since the ousting of Robert Mugabe, whose tenure was marred by years of economic collapse and repression.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his government was in touch with main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa in an attempt to ease the tensions, hours after he accused the opposition of inciting it.
Soldiers cleared people from the streets of downtown Harare after they swept in and used gunfire on Wednesday to disperse protesters angry over alleged vote-rigging in Monday's peaceful election, the first without longtime leader Robert Mugabe on the ballot. Troops were stationed outside the opposition Movement for Democratic Change's party headquarters.
International election observers urged Zimbabwe to release results of the presidential vote as soon as possible to reduce the tensions, saying delays will increase speculation that results were manipulated.
By law the electoral commission has five days from the vote to release them, but both observers and the opposition have asked why presidential results were counted first but are being released last.
In a series of posts on Twitter, Mnangagwa said "we have been in communication" with challenger Chamisa and that "we must maintain this dialogue in order to protect the peace we hold dear."
The conciliatory remarks came a day after soldiers shot live rounds and beat demonstrators, many of whom threw rocks and set fires to protest alleged election fraud. The government has said three people were killed.
Wednesday's violence erupted after the electoral commission said the ruling ZANU-PF party won a majority in parliament. The commission has said the vote was free and fair.
A credible vote is crucial to the lifting of international sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe so that its collapsed economy can recover. Elections under Mugabe's 37-year rule were marked by violence against the opposition and alleged fraud.
Mnangagwa called for an "independent investigation" into the violence in Harare, saying those responsible "should be identified and brought to justice."
Human rights activists and some international observers, meanwhile, criticized the military for opening fire on unarmed civilians in what they said was a disproportionate reaction to the protests and rioting.
Soldiers fired "randomly" and beat up bystanders who were not involved in the protests, said the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum.
"Yesterday's events leave ordinary citizens with serious doubts that this government is any different from its predecessor, if not worse," the forum said, referring to the long rule of Mugabe, who resigned in November under military pressure.
The new joint statement by international election observers from the European Union, U.S., Commonwealth, African Union and others expressed "grave concern" over the deadly violence and denounced the "excessive use of force" used to calm the protests. It urged Zimbabwe's army and police to use restraint.
Britain's minister for Africa, Harriett Baldwin, said she was "deeply concerned" about the deadly violence and urged political leaders to ensure calm and restraint "at this critical moment." The U.S. Embassy appealed to Americans to avoid Harare's central business district and said "the political situation in Zimbabwe remains uncertain."
The military deployment was the first time that soldiers had appeared in the streets of the capital since Mugabe's departure in November. At that time, thousands of jubilant residents welcomed the soldiers as liberators.
Now some Harare residents, standing amid the shattered windows of Wednesday's violence, expressed frustration and exhaustion.
"We are tired of these people. They have to go, they have to go, the ZANU-PF regime," said a 23-year-old who gave his name only as Elliott. "Because 29 years of oppressing the people of Zimbabwe, we are tired, we are saying we are tired."
Another resident, 29-year-old Sifas Gavanga, said: "We are a peaceful nation. We don't deserve the death we saw that happened yesterday."
Zimbabwean authorities now say the military will remain in the capital until "this situation is over."
The August sun sparkles on the Seine River beyond the imposing Eiffel Tower.
Couple takes selfie in front of Eiffel Tower
But the many visitors who descended on the beloved Paris monument Thursday at the peak of the summer tourist season had their hopes of climbing it thwarted.
Since Wednesday, Eiffel Tower workers have been on strike over the landmark's new visitor access policy, which they say is responsible for inordinately long queues.
Yet for many visitors whose stay is limited, long queues are better than no access at all.
German tourist Nico Schulze Bilk, who had planned his visit to Paris eight months ago, voiced frustration.
"This is my first time in Paris and I was really excited to see the Eiffel Tower and ... the city from the top, but now it is closed," he said. "I'm a little bit disappointed."
Caroline Brawand, who was visiting with her family from Switzerland, had planned to share the magical view with her daughter for the first time.
"We are very let down, because we booked one month in advance to go up to the last floor of the Eiffel Tower," she said. "At the same time we understand the employees who explained to us the state of the queues."
Since last month, the Eiffel Tower has been allowing half of its tickets to be booked in advance for scheduled entry times. Previously, pre-booked tickets accounted for around one-fifth of the entries.
But unions that represent the tower's some 300 employees complain that since different ticketholders are now being allocated separate elevators, this has created "monstrous" waiting times and management has not listened to their concerns.
"There have been days with three-hour-long queues. Some elderly people fainted," said Eiffel Tower union representative Denis Vavassori. "We are exhausted and we do not want to relive that in August."
The Eiffel Tower sees some six million visitors a year but has been beset by multiple strikes and security issues in recent years.
"This strike will continue until we will reach an agreement to reopen the Eiffel Tower and welcome our visitors under the best possible conditions," Vavassori said.