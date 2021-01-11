TODAY |

Applause for three-month-old Spanish baby leaving hospital after 70-day battle against Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

A three-month-old Spanish baby that has spent most of his short life in hospital, including in ICU, battling Covid-19 has been allowed to go home this week. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Baby Petru has spent nearly all of his short life so far fighting the virus. Source: Hospitales Vithas

Baby Petru has recovered from the virus 70 days after he was taken to the pediatric unit, Hospitales Vithas said in a statement.

He was only nine days old when he contracted the virus, when he first went home after being born.

His brother was an asymptomatic carrier of Covid-19.

“The baby got infected and his condition began to worsen. Immediately his parents, Cristina and José, did not hesitate to take him to the pediatric emergency room," the hospital said.

The hospital said Petru then experienced feeding and breathing problems “which required a complex process of rehabilitation”. He was then taken to the pediatric ICU. 

From then, his parents were only able to see him by video link until he tested negative. 

Petru was an “exceptional case” as it was usually older people who contracted Covid-19 who usually experienced serious illness, the hospital said. 

Video released by the hospital showed medical staff applauding as Petru’s parents took him home. The hospital said the goodbye was emotional. 

“Thank you to the hospital professionals for their dedication and work [and] to Petru for proving to be so brave.”

According to Johns Hopkins University data, there have been more than 2 million cases of the coronavirus in Spain, which has resulted in more than 50,000 deaths.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:08
Bodies of mother and girls aged 3, 5 and 7 found huddled in bathroom after fierce house fire
2
One person in a serious condition after group assault in Wellington
3
Latest bank drops its fixed home loan rate to its lowest ever
4
Schwarzenegger compares US Capitol riot to Nazi's Kristallnacht, says Trump is 'worst President ever'
5
Republican senators urge Trump to resign; impeachment gains support
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:08

Bodies of mother and girls aged 3, 5 and 7 found huddled in bathroom after fierce house fire

China reports 380 Covid-19 cases south of Beijing

Hope for Brisbane lockdown lift on day three

Possible Covid-19 exposure for lawmakers sheltering during Capitol Hill riot