Applause for three-month-old Spanish baby leaving hospital after 70-day battle against Covid-19

A three-month-old Spanish baby that has spent most of his short life in hospital, including in ICU, battling Covid-19 has been allowed to go home this week.

Baby Petru has recovered from the virus 70 days after he was taken to the pediatric unit, Hospitales Vithas said in a statement.

He was only nine days old when he contracted the virus, when he first went home after being born.

His brother was an asymptomatic carrier of Covid-19.

“The baby got infected and his condition began to worsen. Immediately his parents, Cristina and José, did not hesitate to take him to the pediatric emergency room," the hospital said.

The hospital said Petru then experienced feeding and breathing problems “which required a complex process of rehabilitation”. He was then taken to the pediatric ICU.

From then, his parents were only able to see him by video link until he tested negative.

Petru was an “exceptional case” as it was usually older people who contracted Covid-19 who usually experienced serious illness, the hospital said.

Video released by the hospital showed medical staff applauding as Petru’s parents took him home. The hospital said the goodbye was emotional.

“Thank you to the hospital professionals for their dedication and work [and] to Petru for proving to be so brave.”