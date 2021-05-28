TODAY |

'Apologise profusely' — Samoa’s AG backtracks on call for withdrawal of judges in swearing-in case

Source:  1 NEWS

Samoa’s attorney general has withdrawn an announcement made yesterday that called for the withdrawal of all local judges from hearing whether the swearing in of the FAST Party was legitimate.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The top prosecutor has now apologised for trying to remove judges from hearings to decide weather the FAST Party’s swearing in was legal. Source: Breakfast

The statement yeterday cited potential conflicts of interest. But in a follow-up statement released overnight, the nation's top prosecutor said the press release “was not authorised and does not reflect our view of the honourable judiciary”.

Source: 1 NEWS

“We apologise profusely for this unfortunate situation,” it continued.

Attorney General's Office attacks Samoa's Chief Justice as political crisis deepens

Yesterday’s statement resulted in the Supreme Court hearing over the legitimacy of the swearing in of the FAST Party outside Parliament being adjourned until next week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes as the nation’s Attorney General also tries to have the presiding judge disqualified due to a “potential conflict of interest”. Source: 1 NEWS

The Attorney General’s Office had said yesterday the actions of the judiciary are “concerning” after the chief justice tried to open the locked doors of parliament on Monday.

It came after a Supreme Court ruling that parliament must sit on Monday was ignored by the Speaker of Parliament and incumbent Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, who ordered Parliament closed.

World
Pacific Islands
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:01
Five NZ club players, and four Samoa-based players named in Manu Samoa squad
2
One of two men charged over South Auckland fatal shooting blows kisses in courtroom at first appearance
3
Family of BBC radio presenter who died say she had blood clots after first AstraZeneca jab
4
Mike King lashes out at Ministry of Health over 'broken' mental health system
5
Horror week on NZ roads as death toll rises to seven with crash at busy Christchurch intersection
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:06

Exclusive: Rich-lister's orchestral outing days before prison sentence for indecent assault

Police seek person who could 'assist investigation' after man who fell from moving car in Auckland later dies from injuries

Rape charges for NRL star Jack De Belin to be dropped

Victoria announces 'circuit breaker' Covid lockdown as contract tracers struggle to keep up with India variant