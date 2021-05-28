'Apologise profusely' — Samoa’s AG backtracks on call for withdrawal of judges in swearing-in case

Samoa’s attorney general has withdrawn an announcement made yesterday that called for the withdrawal of all local judges from hearing whether the swearing in of the FAST Party was legitimate.

The statement yeterday cited potential conflicts of interest. But in a follow-up statement released overnight, the nation's top prosecutor said the press release “was not authorised and does not reflect our view of the honourable judiciary”.

“We apologise profusely for this unfortunate situation,” it continued.

Yesterday’s statement resulted in the Supreme Court hearing over the legitimacy of the swearing in of the FAST Party outside Parliament being adjourned until next week.

The Attorney General’s Office had said yesterday the actions of the judiciary are “concerning” after the chief justice tried to open the locked doors of parliament on Monday.