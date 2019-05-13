Apartment residents at Sydney Harbour's Walsh Bay want ban on wharf fishing, but fishers says it's class war

Some residents of multi-million dollar apartments at Walsh Bay on Sydney Harbour want recreational fishing banned from the wharf because of what they say is antisocial behaviour.

Some residents have claimed the behaviour includes shining bright lights into apartments, banging on glass doors of businesses and frightening staff, and using the wharves as a public toilet.

But, the Recreational Fishing Alliance has called the conflict a classic case of class war - with owners of the multi-million dollar apartments looking down their noses at humble fishermen.

A fisherman at Walsh Bay, Ahmed Mahmood, told Nine News he totally disagreed with the apartment residents.

"I don't think we cause too much of a harm as long as we keep the place clean and follow the regulations," he said.

Fisherman Suwanto Junaidi agreed, saying it was unfair for them to be banned. He wanted to work together with those unhappy to find a solution.