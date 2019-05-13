TODAY |

Apartment residents at Sydney Harbour's Walsh Bay want ban on wharf fishing, but fishers says it's class war

1 NEWS
More From
World
Australia

Some residents of multi-million dollar apartments at Walsh Bay on Sydney Harbour want recreational fishing banned from the wharf because of what they say is antisocial behaviour.

Some residents have claimed the behaviour includes shining bright lights into apartments, banging on glass doors of businesses and frightening staff, and using the wharves as a public toilet.

But, the Recreational Fishing Alliance has called the conflict a classic case of class war - with owners of the multi-million dollar apartments looking down their noses at humble fishermen.

A fisherman at Walsh Bay, Ahmed Mahmood, told Nine News he totally disagreed with the apartment residents.

"I don't think we cause too much of a harm as long as we keep the place clean and follow the regulations," he said.

Fisherman Suwanto Junaidi agreed, saying it was unfair for them to be banned. He wanted to work together with those unhappy to find a solution.

A spokesman for the apartments did not return calls to Nine News and the Government is yet to say if the popular past-time will be outlawed at the Sydney location.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The residents are citing antisocial behaviour. Source: Nine
    More From
    World
    Australia
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:46
    Rex Timu says the meeting with the Hastings District Council and Te Mata Park was successful.
    Mongrel Mob patching ceremonies will continue to be allowed on Te Mata Peak after council meets with gang members
    2
    Nathan-Wong was put into space by Sarah Hirini and never looked back in the 21-15 win.
    Black Ferns Sevens star Tyla Nathan-Wong seals Canada title with runaway try in final against Aussies
    3
    The chemicals are up to 70 times the strength of the plant they’re derived from.
    Concerns for consumers as popularity of powerful essential oils increases
    4
    Baskets of eggs to the Chinese market
    Egg prices soar to record high as farmers shift away from caged hens
    5
    Pua Magasiva
    Beloved former Shortland Street star Pua Magasiva dies
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE

    Six people dead after gunmen attack Catholic church in Burkina Faso
    In this undated photo made available on Sunday, May 12, 2019 by @SussexRoyal, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex holds the feet of her baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have released a photo of their newborn baby to mark Meghanâs first Motherâs Day as a mom. The image posted on Instagram shows her hand cradling the feet of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on Monday, against a bed of spring flowers. (@SussexRoyal via AP)

    Meghan, Harry release photo of baby Archie's feet for US Mother's Day
    A pallet loaded with durian fruit.

    Pungent fruit causes building evacuation in Australian library
    01:01
    All 89 passengers on the plane emerged without a scratch.

    Pilot lands passenger jet safely in Myanmar without the front wheels