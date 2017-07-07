 

Apartment building collapses in Italy - fears people trapped

A five-story apartment block collapsed today near the southern Italian city of Naples, and authorities were digging by hand to find anyone trapped.

Rescuers work amid the rubble of a building that collapsed, left, in Torre Annunziata, near Naples, southern Italy, Friday, July 7, 2017. A five-story apartment block collapsed early Friday near the southern Italian city of Naples, and authorities were digging by hand to find anyone who may have been trapped. (Ciro Fusco/ANSA via AP)

Rescuers work amid the rubble of a building that collapsed, left, in Torre Annunziata, near Naples, southern Italy.

Firefighters said in a tweet that up to eight people may be buried in the rubble in the seaside town of Torre Annunziata, some four kilometres from the Pompeii archaeological site.

The news agency ANSA quoted witnesses as saying that there was no explosion before the collapse sometime after 6am (local time), but that a train had just passed by on adjacent train tracks.

Images show the structure partially collapsed, revealing the interior of some apartments.

Rescuers workers remove rubble from a building that collapsed in Torre Annunziata, near Naples, southern Italy, Friday, July 7, 2017. A five-story apartment block collapsed early Friday near the southern Italian city of Naples, and authorities were digging by hand to find anyone who may have been trapped. (Ciro Fusco/ANSA via AP)

Rescuers workers remove rubble from a building that collapsed in Torre Annunziata, near Naples, southern Italy.

Some 30 rescue workers were removing rubble by hand, passing it out in buckets, as firefighters on long, retractable ladders checked the stability of the section that remained intact.

At one point, the digging was paused while a sniffer dog checked the scene.

News reports indicated that reconstruction work was being carried out on the building before the collapse.

The train line that passes Mount Vesuvius and connects Naples with such tourist sites as Pompeii and the Amalfi coast has been closed.

