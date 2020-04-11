Antibody testing for Covid-19 does not always mean 'immunity' - global public health leader

The former leader of the Global Rapid Response Team at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said serologic (antibody) testing for Covid-19 does not always mean "immunity."

Your playlist will load after this ad

"I think it's hard to say it's scalable in terms of the whole country having it anytime soon," Dr. Cyrus Shahpar said today in an interview with the Associated Press.

Shahpar is currently the director of our Prevent Epidemics program at Resolve to Save Lives Initiative, a global public health initiative.

Shahpar said we don't know how long it takes to build up an immunity to the virus.

"We don't know, first of all, what proportion is immune once they get infected, there's evidence that it's not 100 per cent."

Levels of antibodies are not exactly correlated with immunity, Shahpar said.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people.