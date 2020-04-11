TODAY |

Antibody testing for Covid-19 does not always mean 'immunity' - global public health leader

Source:  Associated Press

The former leader of the Global Rapid Response Team at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said serologic (antibody) testing for Covid-19 does not always mean "immunity."

Resolve to Save Lives Initiative's Cyrus Shahpar said serologic (antibody) testing for coronavirus can help solve questions around immunity. Source: Associated Press

"I think it's hard to say it's scalable in terms of the whole country having it anytime soon," Dr. Cyrus Shahpar said today in an interview with the Associated Press.

Shahpar is currently the director of our Prevent Epidemics program at Resolve to Save Lives Initiative, a global public health initiative.

Shahpar said we don't know how long it takes to build up an immunity to the virus.

"We don't know, first of all, what proportion is immune once they get infected, there's evidence that it's not 100 per cent."

Levels of antibodies are not exactly correlated with immunity, Shahpar said.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

