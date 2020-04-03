Antibody test for Covid-19 being developed to assess exposure to virus

It could be a game-changer for the fight against Covid-19.

A new test under development could determine if people have previously been exposed to the Covid-19 virus.

There are two types of tests for Covid-19, one is the swab test which tells you if you currently have the virus or not. The other, which is being developed, is an antibody test which will be able to tell whether or not you have previously had the virus.

The BBC reports the test will be similar to the HIV finger-prick blood test which can be bought online. The test tells a person they have been exposed to the virus and also tells them if they have built up some immunity to it.

The British company behind the HIV test says it hopes to have a similar one developed for Covid-19 within weeks.