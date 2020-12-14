TODAY |

Anti-vaxxer charged after putting up fake QR codes at Queensland pub

Source:  AAP

A Queensland woman has been charged after allegedly entering a country bar and putting up signs with fake QR codes that directed patrons to an anti-vaccination website.

Source: 1 NEWS

Customers who tried to use the code to register their attendance at the Wondai drinking hole last month instead found themselves reading content about the dangers of vaccination programs.

"It will be alleged she placed a number of false QR check-in codes around the premises," police have told AAP.

The woman, 43, is facing charges including common nuisance, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

The alleged offences happened on May 16 at Wondai, a rural town in the South Burnett region. She's due to face the Murgon Magistrates Court today.

