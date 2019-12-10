Anti-vaxxer appears in Samoa court, the first person charged under emergency laws amid measles epidemic

Anti-vaxxer Edwin Tamasese, the first person to be charged under Samoa’s strict emergency laws, has appeared in court today.
He was charged with incitement against the Government's vaccination order after he posted “I’ll be here to mop up your mess enjoy your killing spree” online during the two day mass vaccination drive last week.
Mr Tamasese has been treating measles patients with vitamins provided by international anti-vaxx groups and encouraging parents not to get their children vaccinated or give them antibiotics.
In court today he was granted bail but with strict conditions including not posting online or publishing anything about the measles epidemic.
Meanwhile American Samoa has essentially closed all its borders to all travellers from Samoa and Tonga as it has nine confirmed measles cases.
Only entry permits and waivers for medical emergency situations will be approved.
The measles death toll in Samoa currently stands at at 71 as of last night.