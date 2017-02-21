Anti-Trump protests kick-off in US and UK over travel ban and state visit

Protests have kicked off in 25 cities across the US today in protest against President Trump's travel ban, while in London an anti-Trump protest has also kicked off.

The travel ban is expected to be pushed through again with a new executive order after it was struck down by courts.

A draft of Trump's revised immigration ban targets the same seven countries listed in his original executive order and exempts travellers who already have a visa to travel to the US, even if they haven't used it yet.

According to TVNZ's US Correspondent Rebecca Wright, around 3,000 protesters have already gathered outside Trump Tower in New York. More are expected.

In London, crowds have started to gather to protest against a State visit by the US President.