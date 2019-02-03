TODAY |

Anti-terror cop squads to patrol Australian airports this Christmas, with plans to expand

Source:  AAP

Anti-terror police armed with assault rifles will patrol Brisbane and Canberra airports this Christmas.

The squads will then be added to seven more airports over the next 18 months.

The extra 135 officers will be armed with MK18 short-barrelled rifles and trained to assess hostile threats and behaviour.

They will be accompanied by bomb-detection dogs.

"These highly trained officers run towards dangerous incidents, not away from them," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said today.

"It is vital they have every resource necessary to help them do their job and protect the community."

Australia's terror threat remains at "probable".

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said recent global events served as a reminder the threat of terror had not diminished.

"We know that Australia is at risk," he said.

"In July 2017, a major terrorist plot was disrupted targeting a passenger flight departing from Sydney.

"Just this week, our law enforcement agencies have arrested a 21 year old who is alleged to have been involved in advocating and preparing for terrorist acts."

