Anti-lockdown rally in Melbourne turns ugly, with several arrests

Source:  AAP

An anti-lockdown rally has turned ugly in central Melbourne as police surrounded protestors.

Despite the recent easing of restrictions, hundreds of people came out to express their discontent with being told to stay home. Source: Jack Payn

Despite restrictions easing in Melbourne almost a week ago, dozens of residents angered by the near-four month Covid-19 lockdown gathered outside Victoria's parliament today.

Police circled around the group just after midday, making several arrests.

In one arrest, an officer falls to the ground after appearing to get into a scuffle with a protestor.

There are also reports capsicum spray was deployed on members of the crowd.

Under the city's latest rules, Melburnians are allowed to protest in groups of up to 10 as long as they are within 25km of home and socially distance.

"Everyone has a right to protest peacefully, as long as it is in accordance with the chief health officer directions and does not impact the rest of the community, who also have the right to go about their daily business," a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.

"Anyone coming into the city in blatant breach of the directions, or looking to disrupt others, create conflict and incite violence can expect a very firm response from police."

Part of Spring Street is closed to traffic.

