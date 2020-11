Hundreds of anti-lockdown protestors took to the streets in central London today.

The demonstration happened on the same day the new national lockdown came into effect.

Police wearing face masks attempted to disperse the crowd, warning protestors what they were doing was illegal.

The demonstrators were heard chanting slogans including "freedom" in opposition to latest coronavirus restrictions.

Several protestors were arrested.