 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Anti-EU campaigner Nigel Farage might support second Brexit referendum

share

Source:

Associated Press

Anti-EU British politician Nigel Farage said he might support a second referendum on Britain's European Union membership to kill off any prospect of staying in the bloc.

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Source: Associated Press

Britain voted 52-48 percent in June 2016 to leave the EU, after a campaign in which Farage was a key player.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair and other pro-EU politicians argue that the consequences of the decision were not clear at the time, and that the country should get to vote again.

Former UK Independence Party leader Farage he might support such a vote to end "whinging and whining" by anti-Brexit politicians.

He told Britain's Channel 5 television that voters in a second referendum would reject EU membership in even bigger numbers and "kill it off for a generation."

Opinion polls suggest Britons remain roughly evenly divided on the subject.

Current UKIP leader Henry Bolton said the party did not support a new referendum because it would "undermine the fabric of our democratic principles."

And Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman, James Slack, was firm.

"We will not be having a second referendum," he said.

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:14
1
Auckland man Harley Neville says he has been inundated with messages after his picture appeared on the popular US talk show.

'Short, bald and hairy' Kiwi man swamped by messages after appearing on Ellen

00:17
2
The US President touted the delivery of F-52 jets to Norway, but they only exist in the video game Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

Video: Trump proudly announces sale of mythical jets that only exist in video game

00:26
3

'Storm in a D-cup' - luxury bra maker saddened to lose royal warrant after writing about visiting Queen

01:26
4
De Niro was giving an award to Meryl Streep for her role in ‘The Post’ and made it very clear what he thinks of the US President.

Video: Robert De Niro calls Donald Trump 'jerkoff-in-chief' during expletive-laden awards show tirade


00:18
5
ABC reporter Sarah Hancock was doing a piece to camera before the truck interrupted her news report.

Watch reporter's priceless reaction as hay truck ploughs through inflatable finish line during Aussie cycling race

Lima Sopoaga celebrates against South Africa

Opinion: Lima Sopoaga chose cash over country - and there's nothing wrong with that

It's time to understand that players need to look after their families before pleasing fans.

Young traveler man by the mountain lake contemplates beautiful landscape. Shot in the Fiordland national park on New Zealand's South Island.

Federated Farmers calls for backpackers to be paid regular rates - 'Giving them experience isn't payment'

A farm breached worker rights paying them $120 a week plus food, board, the ERA ruled.

02:05
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'The upper low is stuck' - More rain to come for the West Coast as heavy downfalls sees properties flooded

Dan Corbett has the latest on the slow moving low over the South Island.

01:50
Annike Tauro''s home town being the criminal capital on TV spurred her to try and do some good for others in her community.

'Maori are clever' - Kaitaia woman starts Facebook support page to infuse self-esteem into her community

When Annie Tauroa saw a news story about her town being the criminal capital of NZ she knew she had to do something.


00:36
The CBD and suburbs of the West Coast town were seriously impacted, with whole streets submerged.

Watch: Confronting images show scale of serious flooding in Greymouth after 75mm of rain falls in two hours

Multiple slips have taken place and people are being advised to stay off the heavily-flooded roads.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 