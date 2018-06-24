 

Anti-Brexit protesters march for new referendum

Associated Press

Thousands of anti-Brexit protesters marched Saturday in London to demand a new referendum on leaving the European Union, as a divided Britain marked the second anniversary of its vote to quit the bloc.

Crowds arrive in Parliament Square in central London, during the People's Vote march for a second EU referendum, in central London, Saturday June 23, 2018. Leading Brexit supporters are talking tough, and opponents are taking to the streets, on the second anniversary of Britain's vote to leave the European Union. Saturday marks two years since a June 23, 2016 referendum resulted in a decision to quit the 28-nation EU. (John Stillwell/PA via AP)

Leading Brexit supporters, meanwhile, warned the British government not to delay or water down the divorce from the 28-nation bloc. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Prime Minister Theresa May must deliver the "full British Brexit" that voters were seeking.

Britain voted 52 percent to 48 percent on June 23, 2016 to quit the EU, and its official exit is slated for March 29, 2019. But the country - and its Conservative government - remain divided about what kind of economic relationship it wants with the EU.

Opponents of Brexit, many waving EU flags, marched through central London to Parliament on Saturday, calling for a referendum on whatever divorce deal is agreed between Britain and the EU. The People's Vote campaign argues that public opinion is turning against Brexit as the economic costs become clearer.

"I'm here to show what a European looks like," said protester Matthew Mann, a Briton who is married to a French woman and is living in The Netherlands.

"I have lived and worked across Europe - it's home," he said.

Both the Conservatives and the main opposition Labour Party oppose holding another Brexit referendum, but the smaller, centrist Liberal Democrats support a new vote.

The party said Liberal Democrats leader Vince Cable would tell Saturday's rally that "Brexit is not a done deal. Brexit is not inevitable. Brexit can be stopped."

The government is determined to see Brexit through but May's Cabinet is split over how to proceed, with Brexit-backing ministers such as Johnson calling for a clean break so that Britain can strike new trade deals around the world. Others, including Treasury chief Philip Hammond, want to keep closely aligned to the bloc, Britain's biggest trading partner.

In an article for The Sun newspaper, Johnson said May must not deliver a "half-hearted" Brexit, which he likened to a roll of toilet paper - "soft, yielding and seemingly infinitely long."

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox told the BBC the EU needed to understand that Britain is willing to walk away from the Brexit talks without agreement if necessary, because "no deal would be better than a bad deal."

Amid the uncertainty, EU leaders are growing frustrated with what they see as a lack of firm proposals from the U.K about future relations. A paper setting out the U.K. government position on future relations, due to be published this month, has been delayed until July because the Cabinet cannot agree on a united stance.

Many businesses warn that a failure to reach a free-trade agreement between Britain and the EU would be disastrous. European plane-maker Airbus warned Friday that it could leave Britain - where it employs about 14,000 people - if the country exits the EU without an agreement on future trading relations.

Katherine Bennett, the company's senior vice president in the U.K., said "a no-deal Brexit would be catastrophic."

