Anti-apartheid politician named after Adolf Hitler wins local election in Namibia

A man named after Adolf Hitler has promised constituents he’s not after world domination after winning a local election in Namibia.

Uunona Adolf Hitler. Source: Eagle FM Namibia

Uunona Adolf Hitler, 54, was elected as a local politician for Ompundja after gaining 85 per cent of the town’s vote, according to the Electoral Commission of Namibia.

He told German newspaper Bild he was named by his father, who “probably didn’t understand what Adolf Hitler stood for”.

"As a child I saw it as a totally normal name. Only as a teenager did I understand that this man wanted to subjugate the whole world and killed millions of Jews."

"My name doesn't mean I'm striving for world domination,” Hitler added.

He previously served as a local councillor and is part of the South West Africa People’s Organisation Party.