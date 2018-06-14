 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Antarctica lost three trillion tonnes of ice in last 25 years - 'The brakes have come off'

share

Alison Pugh 

1 NEWS Reporter

Antarctica has lost three trillion tonnes of ice in the last quarter century, new research published in the journal Nature said today.

Three trillion tonnes of ice have disappeared in 25 years through ocean-driven ice melt and ice-shelf collapse.
Source: 1 NEWS

The ice sheet loss corresponds to a global sea level rise of around eight millimetres. This is a three-fold increase since 2012.

The paper shows warming oceans have driven a tripling of ice-loss in Western Antarctica between 1992 and 2017, from 53 billion tonnes a year to 159 billion tonnes a year.

International researchers drew on satellite images for their analysis.

Associate Professor Nick Golledge from the Antarctic Research Centre said the results are "shocking".

"It's pretty startling stuff. As a scientist, whenever you see a system accelerating, it's a sign that the brakes have come off," Mr Golledge said.

"We're losing control a bit. And that certainly tends to ring to alarm bells."

Dr Nick Golledge of Victoria University talks to TVNZ 1’s Breakfast programme about the study - and what people can do to help.
Source: Breakfast

He said one major concern for glaciologists is Runaway Retreat, the collapse of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet.

"Potentially, people have argued this is the beginning on that. If we're looking at that, we'd be looking at many metres of sea level rise that could play out over the next few hundred years."

Professor Christina Hulbe, from the University of Otago, said the report highlights the need to act urgently.

"One of the most important parts of this is it's not too late to avoid the worst climate change can hold in store," Ms Hulbe said.

We need to get busy. We need to get busy as communities to work out how to confront the challenges."

Related

Environment

Climate Change

Alison Pugh

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:25
1
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Watch: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


2

'Please give him a chance' - dog found abandoned with heartbreaking letter in Sydney after owners couldn't afford to treat skin condition

01:21
3
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

Most read story: 'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion


02:05
4
Recent tests found the city's wells weren't safe from contamination, despite having the reputation for some of the best drinking water in the world.

Securing Christchurch's water system, stopping chlorination could cost up to $40m

5

Michael Cheika slams Irish commentator for describing David Pocock as being a 'cancer on the game'

01:46
The evidence suggests police are correctly recording fewer than five per cent of crimes involving firearms in their national database.

Police under-reporting more than 95 per cent of gun crimes - investigation

An internal investigation exposed major failings in police reporting over a three-month period.

01:21
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

Most read story: 'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion

Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage approved the expansion of the existing Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne.

01:58
Kelvin Davis called the gym proposal an "ugly solution", but one that could occur following a natural disaster.

Corrections Minister's 'worst case scenario' of prisoners sleeping on gym floors sparks shock and surprise

Kelvin Davis has floated the idea just a day after a scaled-down plan for Waikeria Prison was unveiled.


01:42
Trevor Mallard asked the MPs if it was his responsibility for members losing the translation ear pieces, to which some yelled, ‘yes’.

Watch: 'It's a matter of turning it on' - Speaker tells off MPs over ear pieces, asks Winston Peters to practise being 'kind' before taking up Acting PM role

The incident occurred after MP Gerry Brownlee interrupted Associate Minister of Education Kelvin Davis, who was speaking in Te Reo Māori.

01:35
Lance Carter has spoken out as figures show more fatal crashes last year involved drugged drivers than drunk drivers.

'I would do anything to get drug testing in this country' says man whose partner and best mate died when drugged driver ploughed into them

Lance Carter has spoken out as figures show more fatal crashes last year involved drugged drivers than drunk drivers.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 