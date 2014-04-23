 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Antarctic expedition will see first humans visit Weddell Sea floor

share

Source:

NZN

Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise has set sail for Antarctica to conduct scientific research in an area it hopes becomes the world's largest ocean sanctuary.

The Antarctic Ocean Commission will consider in October whether to preserve the 1.8 million square kilometre stretch of ocean.

Scientists aboard the Arctic Sunrise hope to strengthen the case for a sanctuary by using mini submarines to be the first humans to visit the sea-floor in the Weddell Sea, where they will research and document marine life.

"This sanctuary would mean an urgently-needed safe zone for creatures like penguins, whales and seals that call the diverse Antarctic ecosystem home," Greenpeace New Zealand's Amanda Larsson, says.

"It would mean the waters would be off-limits to the massive industrial fishing fleets that want to suck up the tiny shrimp-like krill on which Antarctic life relies."

Antarctic scientist Dr Susanne Lockhart will help lead efforts in the region to find new animal species, such as corals and sponges, identify vulnerable ecosystems and look for evidence of man-made pollution.

This could then provide a guide as to which areas should be protected as a priority, she said.

The Arctic Sunrise expedition will take three months and includes a crew of 35 scientists, campaigners, submarine pilots and deckhands.

It comes after one of the world's largest marine protected areas was also created in Antarctica last year in the Ross Sea.

Related

Antarctica

Science

Conservation

02:07
New Zealand was at the forefront of the push for fishing restrictions in the Ross Sea.

One of the world's largest marine sanctuaries comes into effect in Antarctica
01:55
The shelters are made from modified water tanks and will support the restoration of another historic hut.

Kiwi adventurer invents portable hut to weather Antarctica
00:57
The absence of sea ice this year may mean the team could be confined to Scott Base and have to make daily trips to their research sites.

'This is pretty unusual' – Dramatic change in sea ice likely to hamper NIWA research trip in Antarctica

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
TVNZ 1 Breakfast hosts Jack Tame and Hayley Holt

Hayley Holt to join Breakfast as Hilary Barry moves to Seven Sharp

2
Police car generic.

Teens and boy, 12, wanted after pizza delivery man attacked and robbed in Napier

3
A trailer full of sheep was left on the state highway near the town of Milton for up to an hour, an on-looker told 1 NEWS.

Trailer full of sheep reportedly left in sweltering Otago sun for nearly an hour

4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

5
A section of the Rangitikei River (file picture).

Body pulled from Rangitikei River believed to be missing teenage swimmer

00:32
Professor Paul Moon says making te reo compulsory isn't the answer to regenerating the language.

'If the language was a patient it would be on life support' - Historian believes Te Reo Maori in dire straits

Professor Paul Moon says current approaches aimed at revitalising te reo aren't working.

Police car generic.

Teens and boy, 12, wanted after pizza delivery man attacked and robbed in Napier

The youths called in a pizza order and waited for the 22-year-old male victim to arrive late last night.


02:15
Residents are quickly adapting to the hottest spell since records began.

Total fire ban for Otago and Southland as temperatures of up to 35 degrees hit lower South Island

Fire and Emergency are calling for people to be extra vigilant in the extreme heat.

00:46
The former All Blacks logistics manager and decorated Canterbury earthquake rescue hero died today.

Former All Blacks staffer and Christchurch earthquake rescue hero Kevin 'Chalky' Carr dies, aged 45

Close friend Sam Whitelock shaved his head for a campaign to raise money for a girl who lost her mum to cancer started by 'Chalky'.

00:19
The US President addressed the issue briefly as he arrived for dinner at one of his Florida golf clubs.

Watch: 'I am not a racist' – President Trump defends himself after reportedly calling African nations 's***hole countries'

He talked about the issues as he arrived for dinner at one of his Florida golf clubs.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 