Antarctic expedition will see first humans visit Weddell Sea floor

Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise has set sail for Antarctica to conduct scientific research in an area it hopes becomes the world's largest ocean sanctuary.

The Antarctic Ocean Commission will consider in October whether to preserve the 1.8 million square kilometre stretch of ocean.

Scientists aboard the Arctic Sunrise hope to strengthen the case for a sanctuary by using mini submarines to be the first humans to visit the sea-floor in the Weddell Sea, where they will research and document marine life.

"This sanctuary would mean an urgently-needed safe zone for creatures like penguins, whales and seals that call the diverse Antarctic ecosystem home," Greenpeace New Zealand's Amanda Larsson, says.

"It would mean the waters would be off-limits to the massive industrial fishing fleets that want to suck up the tiny shrimp-like krill on which Antarctic life relies."

Antarctic scientist Dr Susanne Lockhart will help lead efforts in the region to find new animal species, such as corals and sponges, identify vulnerable ecosystems and look for evidence of man-made pollution.

This could then provide a guide as to which areas should be protected as a priority, she said.

The Arctic Sunrise expedition will take three months and includes a crew of 35 scientists, campaigners, submarine pilots and deckhands.