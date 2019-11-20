TODAY |

Another woman accuses Jeffrey Epstein of abuse, sues his estate

Associated Press
A woman who says she suffered lasting damage from sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein when she was 17 years old has sued his estate.

Today Teala Davies joined the growing list of women who have sued the wealthy financier. She filed her lawsuit in Manhattan federal court.

Davies appeared at a news conference with attorney Gloria Allred.

She says she still hurts from abuse suffered over two years at Epstein’s residences in New York, Paris, Florida, New Mexico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

Epstein killed himself in August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. A message was left seeking comment from a lawyer for his estate.

Teala Davies said she was 17 when she was victimised by Epstein. Source: Associated Press
