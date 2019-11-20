Another woman accuses Jeffrey Epstein of abuse, sues his estate

A woman who says she suffered lasting damage from sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein when she was 17 years old has sued his estate.

Today Teala Davies joined the growing list of women who have sued the wealthy financier. She filed her lawsuit in Manhattan federal court.

Davies appeared at a news conference with attorney Gloria Allred.

She says she still hurts from abuse suffered over two years at Epstein’s residences in New York, Paris, Florida, New Mexico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.