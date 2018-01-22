Another royal engagement! Princess Eugenie to wed just months after Prince Harry

Princess Eugenie is engaged to be married later this year, several months after her cousin Prince Harry takes a bride.

Britain's Princess Eugenie and her partner Jack Brooksbank arrive for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England last year. Source: Associated Press

Buckingham Palace said Monday the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will marry Jack Brooksbank in the fall.

The palace says the wedding will take place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

"The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank," the palace said in a statement.

"Her Royal Highness and Mr Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month."

The 27-year-old princess was the second child born to Andrew and Sarah. She holds a full-time job in the art world.