 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Another royal engagement! Princess Eugenie to wed just months after Prince Harry

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

Princess Eugenie is engaged to be married later this year, several months after her cousin Prince Harry takes a bride.

FILE - In this Saturday, May 20, 2017 file photo, Britain's Princess Eugenie and her partner Jack Brooksbank arrive for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England. Buckingham Palace said Monday Jan. 22, 2018, Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, will marry Jack Brooksbank in Autumn 2018. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Britain's Princess Eugenie and her partner Jack Brooksbank arrive for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England last year.

Source: Associated Press

Buckingham Palace said Monday the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will marry Jack Brooksbank in the fall.

The palace says the wedding will take place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

"The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank," the palace said in a statement.

"Her Royal Highness and Mr Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month."

The 27-year-old princess was the second child born to Andrew and Sarah. She holds a full-time job in the art world.

Prince Harry and his American fiancee Meghan Markle are to marry in Windsor in May.

The visit was part of Harry and Meghan’s tour of UK towns and cities in the months leading up to their wedding.
Source: Associated Press

Related

Royalty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
You can take the big man out of New Zealand, but you can't take New Zealand out of the big man.

'Hey mate, how we doin?' - Steven Adams proves he takes Kiwi banter everywhere after getting mic'd up in OKC's win over Cavs


00:17
2
Bluff resident Monica Toretto filmed the fire which is being tackled from the air and the ground.

Helicopters tackle large scrub fire near Tiwai Point Aluminium Smelter

00:37
3
The hooded stranger was caught on CCTV following the girl near Crab Lane Primary School in Manchester.

Video: Disturbing footage shows moment hooded man follows then grabs 11-year-old girl in the UK

4

Fire kills seven children sleeping at home in UAE village

00:14
5
The man had Police waiting for him after the incident at Hunting & Fishing Westgate.

'Kung fu master' caught shoplifting at West Auckland outdoor store

02:04
Gold Coast-bound Alethea Boon will go to her third Games, this time in a new sport.

Gymnast turned weightlifter overcomes serious injury to make Commonwealth Games return

After making her debut 20 years ago, Alethea Boon will get another shot, in another sport, on the Gold Coast.

02:00
Employers are being encouraged to help staff quit smoking by letting them attend programmes during work hours.

Kiwi employers encouraged to help staff become smokefree by paying for them to attend stop-smoking courses

The Nelson Marlborough DHB is working with businesses to establish quit groups.

00:52
Jade Burger is the human face of a global affordability survey showing Tauranga is now less affordable than Auckland.

'It's impossible in this market' - Tauranga homes now less affordable than Auckland

However Auckland is still listed in the "severely unaffordable" range.

00:32
The Prime Minister says she plans to make full use of the time people are gathered there.

Jacinda Ardern looking forward to 'fresh start' at Waitangi commemorations

The Prime Minister will be attending Waitangi for a full five days.

01:40
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'A cloudy start to the week' - rain, cloud and thunder return for a second turn

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 