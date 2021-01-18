TODAY |

Another hiccup for NASA's effort to return humans to the moon as rocket test aborted

Source:  Associated Press

NASA officials hailed an "important milestone" following a hot fire test of its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The hot fire test was meant to see all four engines ignite for eight minutes. Source: Breakfast

The four engines ignited shortly before 22.30 GMT (11.30 NZT) and burned for more than a minute before the exercise was aborted.

The test was supposed to last for eight minutes to simulate the rocket's climb to orbit.

Speaking to reporters, John Honeycut, SLS Program Manager said it was hard to detect what exactly went wrong.

"What I saw in the control room that I was in, it's pretty much the same thing you guys saw," he said.

"I know not everybody is feeling as happy as we otherwise could because we wanted to get eight minutes of a hot fire and we got over a minute, but I just want to remind people where we've been and where we're going and what an important milestone this is," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

The fiery show was the final step in the Green Run test series for the core stage of the rocket that will launch the agency's Artemis I mission.

Under the Artemis programme, NASA is working to land the first woman and the next man on the moon in 2024.

World
Space
Technology
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Capsize! Dean Barker's American Magic suffer horror crash after going airborne chasing first Prada Cup win
2
Two found dead, one arrested as police investigate double homicide in Taranaki
3
Puhoi Pub renames its under-fire bullock horns after racism outcry
4
Medsafe will undertake 'thorough' approvals process as Norway reports 13 dead after Pfizer jab — Hipkins
5
American Magic sure they'll continue in Prada Cup after dramatic capsize
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:42

Australia investigating Pfizer jab side effects as Norway reports 13 dead after vaccination
00:24

Phil Spector, revolutionary music producer and convicted murderer, dies aged 81

Joe Biden pledges to meet goal of 100 million Covid-19 shots in 100 days
02:31

India launches world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive