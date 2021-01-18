Another hiccup for NASA's effort to return humans to the moon as rocket test aborted

NASA officials hailed an "important milestone" following a hot fire test of its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket yesterday.

The four engines ignited shortly before 22.30 GMT (11.30 NZT) and burned for more than a minute before the exercise was aborted.

The test was supposed to last for eight minutes to simulate the rocket's climb to orbit.

Speaking to reporters, John Honeycut, SLS Program Manager said it was hard to detect what exactly went wrong.

"What I saw in the control room that I was in, it's pretty much the same thing you guys saw," he said.

"I know not everybody is feeling as happy as we otherwise could because we wanted to get eight minutes of a hot fire and we got over a minute, but I just want to remind people where we've been and where we're going and what an important milestone this is," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

The fiery show was the final step in the Green Run test series for the core stage of the rocket that will launch the agency's Artemis I mission.