TODAY |

Another gloomy milestone: Coronavirus cases worldwide top 1 million

Source:  1 NEWS

The World Health Organisation warned yesterday that the global count of Covid-19 cases would tick over the 1 million mark in the coming days. In reality, though, it appears to have taken just over 24 hours. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The staggering statistic was announced by world health officials this morning. Source: Breakfast

The organisation’s data is used and trusted by Johns Hopkins University, the New York Times and several other media organisations. 

It’s important to note, though, there is no widely used consensus on overall global figures and that daily count.

More than 200,000 of those Covid-19 cases have now fully recovered from the virus, while over 51,000 people have died from the disease as it continues to spread at a near exponential rate.  


World
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:52
Auckland kava drinking groups continue to meet despite lockdown
2
Coronavirus: Review underway into possible wider use of face masks in NZ
3
Auckland beachgoers caught on video, scolded for disobeying coronavirus lockdown
4
Mitre 10 reopens for business online, with delivery service launching today
5
Government says it is ramping up coronavirus testing, but doctor warns there are no kits
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:48

Black Sticks men and women turn into essential service workers
01:47

Coronavirus: Review underway into possible wider use of face masks in NZ

Mitre 10 reopens for business online, with delivery service launching today

00:28

European hospitals slammed as Spain’s death toll exceeds 10,000, UK nears 3000