Another gloomy milestone: Coronavirus cases worldwide top 1 million

The World Health Organisation warned yesterday that the global count of Covid-19 cases would tick over the 1 million mark in the coming days. In reality, though, it appears to have taken just over 24 hours.

The organisation’s data is used and trusted by Johns Hopkins University, the New York Times and several other media organisations.

It’s important to note, though, there is no widely used consensus on overall global figures and that daily count.

More than 200,000 of those Covid-19 cases have now fully recovered from the virus, while over 51,000 people have died from the disease as it continues to spread at a near exponential rate.