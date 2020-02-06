Another cruise ship banned from Japan as governments lock down ports amid coronavirus outbreak

A third cruise ship is stuck in turmoil amid the global coronavirus outbreak after being turned away by Japan.

MS Westerdam Source: Holland America Line Twitter

According to a statement released by Holland America Line, the Japanese government will not be allowing MS Westerdam to dock in any of its ports due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

The cruise liner departed Hong Kong on February 1 and was scheduled to call in to multiple ports along the Japanese coast before docking in Yokohama next week.

Meanwhile, the Diamond Princess, a 3700-passenger ship docked in Yokohama, Japan, will likely remain in quarantine for the next two weeks after 10 passengers, including one New Zealander, tested positive for the virus.

In Hong Kong, more than 3600 people on the World Dream cruise ship were to be screened after it was also banned by Taiwan amid growing worry about the spread of an outbreak.