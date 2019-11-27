Another child dies during Samoa measles outbreak, bringing toll to 33

The death toll in the Samoa measles outbreak has risen to 33 after the death of another young child.

All but four of the deaths have been children under four years old, including a child who died within the last 24 hours.

There were 249 more cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the Samoan government says.

A child is carried into a healthcare clinic in Samoa amid a serious measles outbreak. Source: 1 NEWS

It brings the total number of cases to 2686 since the outbreak began, of which 1114 are four years old or younger.