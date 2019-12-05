TODAY |

Another baby dies as Samoa measles death toll climbs to 63

Source:  1 NEWS

Another life has been claimed by Samoa's measles epidemic.

The colour red hung up at homes across the island nation to signify residents who haven't been vaccinated with medical teams are racing door-to-door in a mass campaign.

A baby has died in the past 24 hours bringing the country's measles death toll to 63.

Samoa is now in its second day of a government shut down, in which a mass mobilisation to vaccinate its citizens against measles is underway.

Business, public services and roads remain closed for the two day shut down period which started yesterday. 

Afamasaga Lepuiai Rico Tupai

It is also now compulsory to be vaccinated in Samoa. Once vaccinated, individuals receive a mark on their left hand.  

Teams of both Samoan medical personnel and a  large international contingent are on the ground getting as many people inoculated as possible. 

Yesterday's effort saw an estimated 10,000 people vaccinated.

