Another baby dies as Samoa measles death toll climbs to 63

Another life has been claimed by Samoa's measles epidemic.

A baby has died in the past 24 hours bringing the country's measles death toll to 63.

Samoa is now in its second day of a government shut down, in which a mass mobilisation to vaccinate its citizens against measles is underway.

Business, public services and roads remain closed for the two day shut down period which started yesterday.

It is also now compulsory to be vaccinated in Samoa. Once vaccinated, individuals receive a mark on their left hand.

Teams of both Samoan medical personnel and a large international contingent are on the ground getting as many people inoculated as possible.

Yesterday's effort saw an estimated 10,000 people vaccinated.

