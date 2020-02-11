Another 44 cases of coronavirus confirmed on Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan

Japanese media are reporting another 44 cases of novel coronavirus Covid-19 have been confirmed on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama, Japan.

The new figures bring the total number of cases on the ship to 218.

The announcement of the new cases on the ship was made by Japan's health ministry this afternoon.

There are currently 11 New Zealanders still on board the Diamond Princess.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade say to their knowledge the current number of New Zealanders who contracted the virus on the ship still stands at two.