Another 44 cases of coronavirus confirmed on Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan

Source:  1 NEWS

Japanese media are reporting another 44 cases of novel coronavirus Covid-19 have been confirmed on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama, Japan.

In an exclusive interview, the couple tell 1 NEWS they need to get home to their young children. Source: 1 NEWS

The new figures bring the total number of cases on the ship to 218.

The announcement of the new cases on the ship was made by Japan's health ministry this afternoon.

Two of the 13 Kiwis on board a quarantined Japanese cruise ship have been infected. Source: 1 NEWS

There are currently 11 New Zealanders still on board the Diamond Princess.

Death toll and confirmed coronavirus cases jump sharply in China as diagnosis parameters change

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade say to their knowledge the current number of New Zealanders who contracted the virus on the ship still stands at two.

The two people affected are no longer on the ship and are receiving treatment in hospital.

