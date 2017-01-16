 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Anne Frank House museum unveils virtual reality tour

share

Source:

Associated Press

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Amsterdam museum dedicated to Anne Frank's life launched a virtual reality tour of the cramped quarters where the Jewish diarist and her family hid from Nazis during World War II, marking what would have been her 89th birthday on Tuesday.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Anne Frank House said the 25-minute tour means people won't have to visit the museum to see the annex where the Franks and four other Jews hid from July 1942 until they were discovered in August 1944 and deported to concentration camps.

Anne Frank House Executive Director Ronald Leopold said the tour "offers an immersive experience" of the rooms hidden behind an Amsterdam canal-side house where Anne wrote her diary.

Only Anne's father, Otto Frank, survived the war. Anne and her sister died in Bergen-Belsen camp. Anne was 15.

After the war, Otto Frank had his daughter's diary published, and it went on to become a symbol of hope and resilience that has been translated into dozens of languages.

The new virtual tour is free and can be downloaded in seven languages from the Oculus Store for Samsung Gear and Oculus Go headsets.

People with restricted mobility who visit the Amsterdam museum but cannot tour the small rooms will now be able to experience them in virtual reality. The VR experience will be rolled out to Anne Frank centers in Berlin and New York later this year, the museum said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:00
1
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most read story: ‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

00:26
2
It was just a couple of guys talking cars - while the world watched as their historic Singapore summit wound down.

Extraordinary summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un sees North Korea promised 'security guarantees' as Kim commits to denuclearisation

3
Australian police officers.

Mother jailed for child sex abuse after falling pregnant to 12-year-old loses bid for shorter sentence

01:06
4
Smith says despite the age gap, he still keeps up with the "young fellas".

Watch: Ben Smith cracks up after reporter tells him he's old enough to be Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane's dad

00:32
5
Officers were originally responding to a domestic violence report when they were fired upon.

Man shoots dead four child hostages before killing himself in stand-off with Florida police

04:25
The former Shihad frontman is about to release his fascinating second album with The Adults.

Watch: Anika Moa hangs out with legendary Kiwi musician Jon Toogood, and discovers his change of musical direction

The ex-Shihad frontman is releasing his second album with The Adults.

04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most read story: ‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

Narrelle Newdick was looking to buy a car in Tauranga.

01:15
The US President and North Korea’s leader have finally met.

First video: The historic moment Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un shake hands in Singapore

The historic red carpet meeting happened as the US President and the North Korean leader were about to head into their much anticipated summit talks.

01:15
The US President and North Korea’s leader have finally met.

Kim Jong Un says 'the world will see a major change' as he signs 'comprehensive' document with Trump

Relive all the developments as US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un met for the first time at a historic Singapore summit.

01:17
Tony Coutts says there’s been countless discussions with the district council over Gisborne flooding, but "no answers".

Watch: Gisborne mandarin orchardist frustrated with council’s flood prevention failure - 'It backs up like a bath with a plug in it'

Tony Coutts says there's been "no answers" on recurring flooding.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 