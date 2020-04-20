Animated graphic shows dramatic fall in European air travel

An animated graphic released by a leading international aviation organisation shows the dramatic impact the coronavirus has had on air travel across the globe.

Many countries have gone into lockdown in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19 with people told to stay in their homes and not to travel unless it is essential.

Eurocontrol, which manages flight networks across Europe, has shared a graphic which shows the impact of the strict measures on flights in Europe and in China.