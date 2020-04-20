TODAY |

Animated graphic shows dramatic fall in European air travel

Source:  Associated Press

An animated graphic released by a leading international aviation organisation shows the dramatic impact the coronavirus has had on air travel across the globe.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Eurocontrol said the largest airports in Europe are now managing up to 90 per cent fewer flights compared to a year ago. Source: Associated Press

Many countries have gone into lockdown in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19 with people told to stay in their homes and not to travel unless it is essential.

Eurocontrol, which manages flight networks across Europe, has shared a graphic which shows the impact of the strict measures on flights in Europe and in China.

It said Europe's largest airports are now managing up to 90 per cent fewer flights compared to April 2019.

World
Travel
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Where to watch today's big Covid-19 announcements
2
Elimination of Covid-19 possible if NZ remains in Level 4 lockdown for two more weeks, Government adviser says
3
Machete wielding man shot dead by police in South Auckland
4
'Dont underestimate it' - young woman's message to Kiwis as she struggles through Covid-19
5
Covid-19 lockdown: Will New Zealand leave Level 4 this week?
MORE FROM
World
MORE
04:52

Covid-19 lockdown: Will New Zealand leave Level 4 this week?
07:24

Many small businesses 'will never open again' after Covid-19 turmoil

05:08

Covid-19 contact tracing apps must have clear privacy boundaries, Privacy Foundation warns
00:23

Number of coronavirus cases in Europe passes 1 million