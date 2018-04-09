Animal cruelty charges for exporter after 2400 sheep die on ship bound for Middle East

Emanuel Exports and two of its directors have been charged over alleged animal cruelty following a deadly voyage from Fremantle in West Australia to the Middle East.

Distressing footage showed thousands of heat-stressed sheep dying onboard the Awassi Express in August 2017, and the Perth-based live export company has since lost its licence.



In a statement today, the West Australian Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development said charges had been laid under the state's Animal Welfare Act.



The charges relate to the "unnecessary harm caused or likely to be caused" to the sheep, of which 2400 died during the journey.



It comes after an 18-month investigation by compliance officers within the department.

