Angry shark sparks drifting kayak mystery after fisherman tossed from vessel

A fisherman has been tossed from his kayak after hooking a less than impressed shark in Victoria's Western Port Bay, sparking a mystery when his vessel was spotted drifting hours later.



After the run-in, the fisherman was able to signal for help from friends, who were fishing in a boat nearby off Balnarring on Saturday night and helped him and his kayak to shore.



Unperturbed by the near-miss, the fisherman decided to have another fish, this time from the safety of his friends' boat.



But when he went to retrieve his kayak a few hours later, it was missing and he returned home without notifying authorities.



The mystery began when a passing boat spotted the unmanned kayak drifting off Cliff's Beach on Sunday morning, sparking a search involving the Water Police, the police Air Wing helicopter, Coastguard and Volunteer Marine Rescue members.

