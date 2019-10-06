TODAY |

Anger grows at civilian deaths by US, Afghan forces

Associated Press
More From
World
Middle East

Anger in Afghanistan is mounting over the increasing numbers of civilians dying in misdirected US aerial strikes and heavy-handed tactics of a CIA-trained Afghan force.

Increasing civilian deaths in stepped-up US airstrikes and operations by Afghan forces highlight the conundrum the US military and its Afghan allies face, 18 years into the war: How to hunt down their Islamic State group and Taliban enemies, while keeping civilians safe and on their side.

A UN report says civilian deaths caused by US and Afghan government forces are rising, and surpassed for the first time those caused by the Taliban and other insurgents.

It found that US and Afghan forces killed 717 civilians and injured 680 in the first six months of the year, up 31 per cent from the same period in 2018.

Abdul Jabar, who lost four members of his family, shows name list of villagers, who were killed in the airstrike on Sept. 19, in Jalalabad city east of Kabul. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Middle East
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Child dies after suffering accidental injuries in Wellington
2
Customs warns about health products sold online after test of diet coffee
3
'Proud and relieved' - Kiwi Jamie Joseph leads Japan to brink of rugby history
4
After odd question about life outside All Blacks, Steve Hansen gets media laughing with zinger of a reply
5
Police describe scenes of anxiety and disorganisation at 600-strong Dunedin party where student died
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:27

Six elephants drown while trying to save baby from Thai waterfall

Leader of LDS church speaks on balancing opposition to same-sex relationships while showing empathy to LGTBQ members
01:11

Mum of girl, 13, arrested in US says she's 'no angel' but was mistreated by police
00:23

Man led by rope says video of arrest made him feel shame