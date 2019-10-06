Anger grows at civilian deaths by US, Afghan forces

Anger in Afghanistan is mounting over the increasing numbers of civilians dying in misdirected US aerial strikes and heavy-handed tactics of a CIA-trained Afghan force.

Increasing civilian deaths in stepped-up US airstrikes and operations by Afghan forces highlight the conundrum the US military and its Afghan allies face, 18 years into the war: How to hunt down their Islamic State group and Taliban enemies, while keeping civilians safe and on their side.

A UN report says civilian deaths caused by US and Afghan government forces are rising, and surpassed for the first time those caused by the Taliban and other insurgents.