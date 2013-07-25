Angelina Jolie's divorce lawyer is on the verge of quitting because she has become too 'venomous'

The former Hollywood sweethearts have become 'extremely hostile' as divorce negotiations intensifies and the custody battle over their six children continues.

New claims have found that Jolie, 43, has become so hostile and uncompromising throughout the split that her lawyer Laura Wasser is on the verge of quitting and has 'made it known' to Jolie because it's become too 'venomous'.

A source close to Pitt told TMZ there has been a lot of anger by Jolie and they believe the actress wants 'to kill any relationship he has with his kids'.

TMZ claims Jolie has already hired another law firm to take over when Wasser officially drops the case.

Pitt and Jolie split in 2016 following allegations of child abuse against Pitt during an incident on board a private plane.

The details of the divorce are yet to be finalised and it is not yet known how much time Pitt with get with their six children; Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, Vivienne, 10 and Knox, 10.

This comes after a court order was issued in June this year, revealing that Jolie had been ordered to allow Pitt more time with the children and that she risked losing primary custody if she failed to abide by the agreement.

According to the Daily Mail, the Superior Court of Los Angeles County determined that 'not having a relationship with their father would be harmful to the children.'

The court also stated: "If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with Jolie and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to Pitt."

Jolie's spokesperson later responded to the leaking of the specific details of the custody agreement.

"This misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children. From the start, Angelina has been focused only on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately,

"It's deplorable that someone, for their own selfish reasons, leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening."