Angelina Jolie visits refugee camp on Colombia-Venezuela border to raise awareness of their needs

The UN Refugee Agency's (UNHCR) Special Envoy Angelina Jolie visited a tent camp on part of the Colombia-Venezuela border today to learn more about the conditions faced by migrants and refugees and raise awareness about their needs.

The Hollywood actress met aid workers and Venezuelans and toured a tent village built by UNHCR for vulnerable migrants.

Jolie praised Colombia for receiving more than 1.3 million Venezuelan migrants and refugees, and urged the leaders of developed countries to do more to help displaced people around the world.

It comes as thousands of people crossed into Colombia to buy food and medicine after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reopened a border between the countries that had been shut down for the past four months.

The South American nation's socialist government ordered the borders with Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Brazil and Colombia closed in February as the opposition tried to deliver food and medical supplies into the country.