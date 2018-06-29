 

World


Angela Merkel warns controlling migration could determine future of EU

Associated Press

European Union leaders vowed Thursday (overnight NZT) to move forward with plans to screen migrants in northern Africa for asylum eligibility to dissuade many of them from setting out for the continent, part of a desperate attempt to shore up EU unity.

German Councillor Angela Merkel urged the 27 countries at the latest EU summit they need a solution to irregular immigration.
Based on the success of an EU-Turkey deal that outsourced responsibility for strengthening Europe's borders refugees to the Turkish government in exchange for billions in refugee aid, EU leaders want to expand the idea with "regional disembarkation platforms" in Africa.

The costly endeavors reflect the anxiety in Europe over migration, which is turning into a political crisis even though the number of people reaching Europe's shores this year has dropped substantially.

A dispute over how Europe should manage migration has deepened since an anti-EU government with a strong anti-migrant streak assumed power in Italy this month. German Chancellor

Angela Merkel's coalition government also is in turmoil over her welcoming policy on refugees fleeing conflict.

Details about the new "platforms" are sketchy, but the plan involves erecting a virtual wall in northern Africa by placing people who try to leave for Europe in centers in countries like Algeria,

Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Niger and Tunisia. European Union funds would be used to persuade the countries to sign on, though none has signaled interest so far.

Morocco's director of migration and border surveillance, Khalid Zerouali, told The Associated Press that the kingdom isn't interested in hosting a screening station for migrants, saying "that's not the solution."

Migrants sometimes use Morocco as a jumping-off point to Spain. The border chief said that so far this year, some 25,000 have been stopped. Spain has seen a surge in migrants coming across the sea this year.

The absence of enthusiasm in Africa is not discouraging EU leaders. EU Council President Donald Tusk, who was chairing a 2-day leaders' summit in Brussels, said partnering with countries outside the EU is the best approach.

"The alternative to this solution would be a chaotically advancing closure of borders, also within the EU, as well as growing conflicts among EU member states," Tusk said. "Some may think I am too tough in my proposals on migration. But trust me: If we don't agree on them, then you will see some really tough proposals from some really tough guys."

One of those "tough guys" is Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who deployed troops to Hungary's border and erected a razor-wire fence to keep migrants out.

"The invasion should be stopped, and to stop the invasion means to have (a) strong border," Orban told reporters.

The worsening tensions come despite a decline in the number of migrants reaching Europe.

The International Organization for Migration estimates that around 80,000 people will enter Europe by sea this year, based on current trends. That's around half as many as in 2017.

