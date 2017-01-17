 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Angela Merkel plays it cool as 1 NEWS reporter questions her on Trump calling Germany's refugee policy 'catastrophic'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has reacted diplomatically to accusations by Donald Trump that her country's refugee policy in Europe was "catastrophic".

Angela Merkel says the refugee crisis is a global one, not just European, after Trump said the country’s policy of allowing refugees in was a bad move.
Source: Associated Press

Speaking to European media, Mr Trump yesterday said he had great respect for Ms Merkel, but that opening the country was an "utterly catastrophic mistake by letting all these illegals into the country," according to a translation of the article in Bild.

Ms Merkel, speaking at a joint press conference with NZ Prime Minister Bill English today, reacted coolly to the rhetoric when pressed by 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling, focusing on the future and building a rapport with the new American administration.

Through a translator, she said "to be very clear, my views on the trans-Atlantic issues are very well known".

"The President-elect has outlined his views, so once he is in office ... we will co-operate, obviously, with the new American administration and we will see what kind of accord we can forge between us."

She said the refugee crisis is a global one, not just a problem for Europe, and "I would very strongly argue that we all ought to stand together".

The key to solving the refugee problem is to "solve the problems where they occur", she said.

Ms Merkel said it is important to distinguish between the problem of terrorism and the problem of refugees.

She said the majority of refugees leaving their country, for example Syria, had done so for a very good reason like fleeing war, and they were not terrorists.

Mr English also reacted calmly, saying Germany had "responded to the circumstances with generosity" by taking in refugees.

"Germany has a plan to deal with these large numbers," Mr English said.

"Despite the politics around it which are sometimes pretty negative, it seems the German communities are dealing with the refugee population now quite positively, showing support for them so that they can create new lives here."

Related

Israeli soldier (file picture).

Palestinian teen killed by Israeli forces as tensions escalate pre-Trump
02:17
The warning comes as preparations for Trump's inauguration on Saturday step up.

Outgoing CIA director tells Donald Trump to ditch the off-the-cuff remarks
02:03
The Prime Minister says he hopes there's a 'way of keeping the US engaged in the Asia/Pacific'.

New Zealand's defence and economic relationships with the US 'are in great shape' - Bill English
00:36
Germany's Chancellor was solemn as she paid tribute to the 12 victims of yesterday's attack in Berlin.

Angela Merkel attends memorial for Christmas market attack victims

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
A 100-plus procession of Mongrel Mob members proceed towards a small group of Black Power members before gun shots are fired.

Video: The terrifying moment shots are fired during Mongrel Mob funeral procession in Bay of Plenty

00:23
2
The Wellington veteran powered French giant Toulon to a crucial 27-12 victory over Sale Sharks.

Watch: Former All Black Ma'a Nonu bulldozes five Sale defenders to score freakish try

00:42
3
They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.

Watch: 'We loved the songs in the movie' - Auckland band's beautiful mash-up of Disney's Moana watched over 1 million times in three days

00:28
4
A 100-plus procession of Mongrel Mob members proceed towards a small group of Black Power members before gun shots are fired.

Video: The terrifying moment shots are fired during Mongrel Mob funeral procession in Whakatane

00:40
5
Hundreds of Mongrel Mob members blocked access to this Whakatane road.

Video: Hyped-up Mob members take over Whakatane road during funeral procession

01:03
Angela Merkel says the refugee crisis is a global one, not just European, after Trump said the country’s policy of allowing refugees in was a bad move.

Angela Merkel plays it cool as 1 NEWS reporter questions her on Trump calling Germany's refugee policy 'catastrophic'

Trump yesterday said opening Germany was an "utterly catastrophic mistake".

01:39
Valerie Lee said she heard "four to five very clear shots" and hid beneath a large metal table.

Mexican nightclub attack: 'The music continued playing as we were hiding, maybe the artists had no idea shots had been fired'

A US music journalist described hiding in fear amidst a shooting attack.

02:01
We meet a woman who was adopted from Russia and has used a website to find out more about her past.

'I've always wanted to know where I came from' – Kiwi mum goes online to track down birth parents

We meet a woman who was adopted from Russia and has used a website to find out more about her past.

01:55
It's full steam ahead for work to repair the South Island's damaged main trunk line.

'I noticed the ground opening up...that's when I knew we were in trouble' - locomotive engineer reflects on Kaikoura quake experience

It's full steam ahead for work to repair the South Island's damaged main trunk line.

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'You just can't take your eyes off them' - Water Safety NZ responds to fence-climbing toddler video

Toddlers needs constant supervision around water because "they can disappear in the blink of an eye".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ