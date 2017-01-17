Angela Merkel plays it cool as 1 NEWS reporter questions her on Trump calling Germany's refugee policy 'catastrophic'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has reacted diplomatically to accusations by Donald Trump that her country's refugee policy in Europe was "catastrophic".

Speaking to European media, Mr Trump yesterday said he had great respect for Ms Merkel, but that opening the country was an "utterly catastrophic mistake by letting all these illegals into the country," according to a translation of the article in Bild.

Ms Merkel, speaking at a joint press conference with NZ Prime Minister Bill English today, reacted coolly to the rhetoric when pressed by 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling, focusing on the future and building a rapport with the new American administration.

Through a translator, she said "to be very clear, my views on the trans-Atlantic issues are very well known".

"The President-elect has outlined his views, so once he is in office ... we will co-operate, obviously, with the new American administration and we will see what kind of accord we can forge between us."

She said the refugee crisis is a global one, not just a problem for Europe, and "I would very strongly argue that we all ought to stand together".

The key to solving the refugee problem is to "solve the problems where they occur", she said.

Ms Merkel said it is important to distinguish between the problem of terrorism and the problem of refugees.

She said the majority of refugees leaving their country, for example Syria, had done so for a very good reason like fleeing war, and they were not terrorists.

Mr English also reacted calmly, saying Germany had "responded to the circumstances with generosity" by taking in refugees.

"Germany has a plan to deal with these large numbers," Mr English said.