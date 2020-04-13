TODAY |

Andrea Bocelli performs in empty Milan cathedral for Easter

Source:  Associated Press

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli sang in a closed Duomo Cathedral in Milan on Sunday (overinght NZT), as a part of a "Music for Hope" event designed to bring people together during the coronavirus outbreak.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The famed vocalist streamed the performance online, singing songs like ‘Ave Maria’ and ‘Amazing Grace’. Source: Associated Press

Instead of a crowd in the pews, Bocelli's performance was watched via livestream on his YouTube channel.

Accompanied only by the cathedral's organist Emanuele Vianello, the Italian opera singer's set included classic songs such as "Ave Maria" and "Amazing Grace."

The concert was organised at the invitation of the mayor of Milan and is one of many performances taking place around the world with similar intentions organised by artists such as Lady Gaga.

Italy has been one of the countries most affected by Covid-19, with 156,363 infections, and 19,899 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:14
Covid-19 Pacific Update: Latest Samoan coronavirus tests come back negative, nearly 200 arrests in Fiji
2
Boris Johnson thanks Kiwi nurse 'Jenny from Invercargill' for her care during his hospital stay
3
Invercargill nurse who helped Boris Johnson fight Covid-19 showed 'true professionalism and courage' – Tim Shadbolt
4
Dr Siouxsie Wiles cried with 'relief' when coronavirus lockdown was announced
5
Rotorua man with heart of gold helps house 200 homeless people during Covid-19 lockdown
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:34

Dr Siouxsie Wiles cried with 'relief' when coronavirus lockdown was announced

Covid-19 tests should be carried out even if loss of smell is only sympton - Otago scientist

Family of Kiwi nurse who helped Boris Johnson survive coronavirus 'very proud' of her efforts
00:58

Full speech: Boris Johnson hails Kiwi nurse who helped save his life as he battled Covid-19