Andrea Bocelli performs in empty Milan cathedral for Easter

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli sang in a closed Duomo Cathedral in Milan on Sunday (overinght NZT), as a part of a "Music for Hope" event designed to bring people together during the coronavirus outbreak.

Instead of a crowd in the pews, Bocelli's performance was watched via livestream on his YouTube channel.

Accompanied only by the cathedral's organist Emanuele Vianello, the Italian opera singer's set included classic songs such as "Ave Maria" and "Amazing Grace."

The concert was organised at the invitation of the mayor of Milan and is one of many performances taking place around the world with similar intentions organised by artists such as Lady Gaga.

Italy has been one of the countries most affected by Covid-19, with 156,363 infections, and 19,899 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.