Amid coronavirus panic, blind Australian woman says people taking items from her shopping trolley

A legally blind Melbourne woman says she's had items taken from her shopping trolley, amid supermarket chaos related to coronavirus.

Casey Hyde told Nine News of the shocking behaviour, as Australian supermarkets hold special shopping periods for elderly and disabled people.

"Because we cannot see, people are stealing from us," she told Nine News.

"Please consider other people who are disadvantaged because we can't get food because we don't have cars."

Woolworths boss Clare Peters said despite their best efforts to keep stores full, some members of society were missing out on essentials.

An hour a day would be dedicated to those with government concession cards.

"This temporary measure will give them, and those with a disability, the opportunity to shop before our stores officially open - helping them obtain the essential items they need most in a less crowded environment," she said.

