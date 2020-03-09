Amid coronavirus fears, argument breaks out on Sydney train over 'deliberate' cough

A heated argument broke out on a Sydney train after a woman was accused of deliberately coughing on the man seated in front of her amid fears of the spread of coronavirus.

In a video, a woman can be heard telling the man sitting opposite her, "I did not open my mouth when I coughed. I coughed inside my mouth."

The man then calls the woman "disgusting", to which the she responds, "Yeah, and you're disgusting, too."

She then coughs in his direction, sparking another argument.

"Are you serious? Did you just cough at me?" he can be heard asking, after which the woman calls him a "bully".

"Bully? I asked you politely to cover your mouth when you cough," he responds.

The woman then tells him to "shut up".

New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard has since called for the public not to overreact after the video was shared online, according to Nine News.

"This is not a situation for overreaction. It's not a situation for being rude, or offensive to people who you come into contact with in public transport, or otherwise," Mr Hazzard said.

"Australia does it best when people actually remember the motto of mateship. We're all in this together. We're doing pretty well.

"But just be polite and be courteous and careful, particularly if you have a cough or a cold. It probably isn't Covid-19."

NSW currently has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases at 41 after three high school students tested positive for the illness.