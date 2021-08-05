TODAY |

Americas hit 'grim milestone' of two million Covid deaths

Source:  Associated Press

The Americas has passed the "grim milestone" of two million deaths linked to Covid-19, the head of the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) said.

A doctor gives a woman a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for Covid-19 during a vaccine campaign for anyone over age 18 in La Paz, Bolivia. Source: Associated Press

PAHO Director Carissa F Etienne made the announcement during a weekly pandemic briefing.

Etienne said some 15,000 Indigenous people were included in the figure, but added more "robust" data was needed to identify the true impact on Indigenous communities.

"It is likely that many more have been infected and many more have died but we may not know it because they have struggled to get the Covid care that they deserve," she said.

A health worker checks youths' information before they get shots of the Pfizer vaccine for Covid-19 at a sports centre in Asuncion, Paraguay. Source: Associated Press

The organisation has said only 18 per cent of people in Latin America and the Caribbean have so far received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

PAHO Assistant Director Jarbas Barbosa urged countries with a surplus of doses to share their stocks to support the global vaccination drive rather than begin administering "booster" shots.

"The best way to use this surplus is donating now these doses to allow countries to progress in their vaccination, to protect the population, and to save lives," Barbosa said.

