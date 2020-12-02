Americans returning from Thanksgiving gatherings facing strict new Covid-19 restrictions

Americans returning from the Thanksgiving break faced strict new coronavirus measures around the country yesterday as health officials brace for a disastrous worsening of the nationwide surge because of holiday gatherings over the long weekend.

In California, Los Angeles County imposed a stay-at-home order for its 10 million residents, and Santa Clara County, in the heart of Silicon Valley, banned high school, college and professional sports and decreed a two-week quarantine for those who have traveled more than 150 miles outside the county.

The Santa Clara County action was news to at least some of the people flying into San Jose International Airport, as they returned from Thanksgiving.

"Nobody told me anything. As soon as I got off the plane, you came up," Najee Russell commented to a reporter.

"Fourteen (days)? Two weeks? Oh wow, okay. That's surprising," added Paul Smith, who thought he had to self isolate for only seven days upon return.

Russell expressed doubts that everyone who has to quarantine will do it.