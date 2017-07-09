 

Americans gored during notorious running of the bulls in Pamplona

Two Americans and a Spaniard were gored yesterday during the first running of the bulls of this year's San Fermin festival, medical officials in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona said.

The dangerous event takes place each year as part of the San Fermin Festival in Spain.
A 46-year-old Spanish man was undergoing surgery for serious injuries to his head and leg after he was gored and then tossed by a bull.

Hospital officials said that the Americans had been gored as well during the run, but their injuries — in the abdomen for a 35-year-old man and in the scrotum for a 29-year-old — weren't considered serious.

Bill Hillmann, a 35-year-old American from Chicago lies in a hospital bed after being gored at the San Fermin bull running Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 8, 2017.

More runners were treated on the spot for bruises, a Red Cross spokesman said, as two of the animals separated from the other four in the pack on their way to Pamplona's bullring.

They completed the 850-metre course on cobblestoned streets in just under three minutes, a speed that is considered average for the run.

The bulls came from the Cebada Gago ranch, famed as fierce because they have traditionally caused more injuries.

Since they debuted in Pamplona's narrow streets, in 1985, bulls from this southern Spanish breeding family have gored 53 people.

The nine-day San Fermin fiesta was immortalized by Nobel Literature laureate Ernest Hemingway in his 1926 novel "The Sun Also Rises."

