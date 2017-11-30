 

American Today show host Matt Lauer loses job over sexual allegations

Associated Press

NBC News said Wednesday (overnight NZT) it fired longtime Today show host Matt Lauer for "inappropriate sexual behaviour" involving a network employee that started when both were stationed at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued beyond that assignment.

The network received a serious complaint against the Today Show host, and have reason to believe it's not an isolated incident.
Lauer becomes the second TV morning host in a week to lose his job over sexual misconduct allegations, and to American audiences is the most familiar figure brought down by the accusations that have swept through Hollywood, the media and the business world in the past two months.

Read more: US TV host Matt Lauer buys huge Wanaka lake property where Oprah and Reese shot film

The network's news chairman, Andrew Lack, said in a memo to staff NBC received a complaint about Lauer's behaviour on Monday and determined it was a clear violation of company standards.

While it was the first complaint ever lodged against Lauer, Lack said, "we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident."

Lauer's former Today show colleagues, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, announced the firing on the show shortly after being told themselves. Lauer had been told of his dismissal on Tuesday night.

Last week, CBS News last week fired morning host Charlie Rose after several women who worked for him complained about his behaviour.

Messages to Lauer and his agent were not immediately returned.

Lauer, 59, has essentially been the king of television morning news since first being paired with Katie Couric on Today in 1997 and is one of the highest-paid figures in TV news.

For many years, Today was the unquestioned ratings leader, until it was eclipsed by ABC's Good Morning America following the ugly 2012 firing of then co-host Ann Curry. The show had stabilised in recent years with Lauer's pairing with Guthrie.

He joins a lengthening list of media figures felled by sexual misconduct accusations this year. Besides Rose, they include Lauer's NBC News colleague Mark Halperin, Fox News prime-time host Bill O'Reilly and National Public Radio newsroom chief Michael Oreskes. The New York Times suspended White House correspondent Glenn Thrush last week.

Lack, in his memo, said, "We are deeply saddened by this turn of events. But we will face it together as a news organisation - and do it in as transparent a manner as we can."

There were reports that, before the firing, that some media organisations were looking into Lauer's behaviour. The morning host is married with three children.

Guthrie appeared to fight back tears as she called Lauer her friend who is beloved by many at NBC, and said she was "heartbroken for my colleague who came forward to tell her story and any other women who have their own stories to tell."

